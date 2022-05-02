On ex-restaurant's menu at The Diamond: everything from onesies to 'Parney pants'

“Parney Pants,” adorned by Richmond Flying Squirrels logos, hang to the right. The Flying Squirrels sunscreen is in a basket to the left. The Flying Squirrels newborn-size onsesies are straight ahead.

This isn’t your grandad’s outdoor ballpark souvenir stand, where the inventory consisted of hats, T-shirts and a couple of foam fingers, with one employee standing behind a counter. This is the Squirrels Nest at The Diamond, staffed by a team and as spacious a restaurant, which it was.

There are, of course, hats, T-Shirts and foam fingers, and all sell well. But the Squirrels Nest also offers a menu of creative merchandise. For instance, there are those $109.99 “Parney Pants,” manufactured by Loudmouth and made famous by the wearer of them and other flamboyant britches, Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell.

Walk the Squirrels Nest aisles and come across Flying Squirrels wine glasses, Flying Squirrels socks, Flying Squirrels squeaky dog toys, Flying Squirrels earrings, Flying Squirrels headbands.

“My philosophy is you’ve got to be willing to take chances. Different novelty items and things like that, that’s what sets you apart,” said Ben Rothrock, the Double-A franchise’s vice president and general manager.

Rothrock, a native Pennsylvanian and Liberty University grad, came to the Flying Squirrels as a member of the original front office for the 2010 season. Rothrock supervised the souvenir operation, which in the Flying Squirrels’ estimation required reinvention from what The Diamond offered as home to the Triple-A Richmond Braves 1985-2008.

The R-Braves had a small wooden souvenir stand at the top of The Diamond’s front steps. The merchandise game everywhere changed dramatically since the R-Braves’ last game.

If you count everything on display at the Squirrels Nest and add those things in storage areas, there are right around 30,000 items, according to Jackson Hairfield, the Flying Squirrels' director of merchandising.

The Flying Squirrels immediately determined upon their Richmond arrival that the organization would go big into merchandise, a decision made in conjunction with the distinctive nickname. The Squirrels Nest occupies a relatively large area of The Diamond down the right-field line, with windows facing the field.

It’s set up in this way because the Squirrels Nest space used to be a restaurant. One of the pioneering and progressive features of The Diamond not long after it opened in April of 1985 was The Diamond Room, a full-service dining area available for lunch and dinner.

From a 1988 Times-Dispatch review of The Diamond Room: "Instead of a casual sports theme, it tries for a posher image. Waiters and waitresses are in black pants or skirts and tuxedo shirts with bright green bow ties. Forest green walls and bankers lamps add richness to the room. In addition, the menu includes higher-priced items than those for sale in the stands.

"Unfortunately, The Diamond Room doesn't live up to the image it's striving to portray. Small details are forgotten. There are fresh flowers on the tables, but on both of our visits most of the flowers were dead. The servers are dressed formally, but their manner is casual ... A fellow diner said, 'This is a ballpark. What do you expect?' For those prices, we can expect much more."

The Diamond Room was not a long-term hit and in its place went other food-service operators. When the Flying Squirrels arrived, in came one of the largest souvenir shops in the minor leagues.

The Flying Squirrels do a strong online business to go with foot traffic, according to Rothrock, and he knows why. It’s the unique team name and accompanying logos.

Rothrock characterizes them as “fun, catchy, sleek, cool … and they’ve stood the test of time.”