On signing day, Spiders fortify offensive, defensive lines with local help

The University of Richmond fortified its offensive and defensive lines with local help.

On Wednesday, the start of the early signing period, UR announced the official commitments of Mills Godwin High offensive lineman Nathan McNeel and a pair of area defensive linemen, Jamar Hodges from Petersburg High and Terae Baldwin from Benedictine.

Huesman said the 6-foot-4, 260-pound McNeel “was one of the first offensive lineman that we offered. Obviously being local, we knew a lot about him. He’s got great size. He can move. When we ultimately got him, that was a big hit for us. He had some other things going and fortunately he wanted to stay home and be a Spider, so we’re thrilled about him.”

Huesman said the 6-3, 230-pound Hodges and the 6-1, 290-pound Baldwin both attended UR’s camp and “we loved their work ethic. They can run. They play hard. They practice hard. They’re great kids. We’re excited about them.”

Huesman’s first full-time coaching job was at William & Mary in 1984, and the recruiting calendar accelerated in a major way since then. No longer do recruits wait until the first Wednesday in February to sign. This December period was added in 2017. Though that February signing window remains open, most prospects sign in December after making oral commitments late in the summer and through the fall.

“I love the early-signing period. You know who you’ve got,” said Huesman.

Huesman said he arrived in his office Wednesday shortly after 7 a.m., and the Spiders already had nine of their projected 14 recruits signed. By 8:15 a.m., signatures from all 14 were in.

“There’s no nerves going on right now,” Huesman said Wednesday afternoon.

The Spiders will also bring in Tyler King, a transfer linebacker from Stony Brook who will enroll in January, with a few other transfers likely to be added, according to Huesman, who said none of the incoming recruits “asked us about name, image and likeness. It really is not a factor for us.”

UR may sign two more high-school prospects in February, according to Huesman. Richmond advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016, won a postseason game, and finished 9-4 (6-2 CAA).

William & Mary shared the CAA championship with New Hampshire, advanced to the FCS quarterfinals, and finished 11-2 (7-1 CAA). That was W&M’s first FCS playoffs qualification since 2015.

Tribe coach Mike London recognized his incoming class of 13 in a school release by saying, “Our staff did an outstanding job of identifying our needs and addressing them across nearly all the position groups. We split the class evenly between offense and defense and prioritized the fronts on both sides of the line scrimmage.

"As ever, we emphasized recruiting the state of Virginia, with more than half the class coming from our state.”

W&M is likely to add to this group, according to London.

Richmond

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

Cassius Harris WR 6-2 172 Tazewell

Landon Ellis WR 6-2 185 Orange (Woodberry Forest)

Matthew Traynor ATHL 6-1 170 Marietta, Ga.

Jordan Wilkes LB 6-0 220 Harrisburg, N.C.

Terae Baldwin DL 6-1 290 Chesterfield (Benedictine)

Jamaal Brown RB 5-11 205 Pittsburgh

Kade Capristo OL 6-3 275 Pittsburgh

Jamar Hodges DE 6-3 230 Petersburg (Petersburg)

Bryson Esser OL 6-7 258 Denver, N.C.

Ronald Anderson OL 6-3 260 Baltimore

CJ Fraser DB 6-0 180 Chesapeake

Camden Coleman QB 6-2 210 Clemmons, N.C.

Carson Byrd TE 6-4 215 Lithia, Fla.

Nathan McNeel OL 6-4 260 Richmond (Mills Godwin)

William & Mary

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

Gerald Williams DL 6-2 290 Olney, Md.

Elijah Rainer LB 6-0 220 Moseley (Trinity Episcopal)

Brendan Robinson DB 5-11 175 Leesburg

Noah Brannock QB 6-0 200 Forest Hill, Md.

Hayden Raley OL 6-5 290 Maidens (Goochland)

Clayton Dobler LB 6-4 220 Midlothian (James River)

TJ McGill DB 5-11 175 Charlotte

Garrett Robertson WR 6-3 180 Chantilly

Kamron Frye OL 6-4 280 Fredericksburg

Luka O’Day OL 6-5 280 Darnestown, Md.

Xavier Glass LB 6-2 240 Virginia Beach

Jackson Blee TE 6-6 230 Belmont, N.C.

Gent Veizi DL 6-2 275 Centreville

VMI

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

Elijah Brooks DL 6-2 285 Louisa (Louisa)

Isaiah Grevious LB 6-1 205 Charlottesville

Robbie Dunn DL 6-3 275 Midlothian (Trinity Episcopal)

Henry Berling LB 6-2 220 Richmond (Benedictine)

Luke Scott DL 6-4 235 Johnson City, Tenn.

Zyron Bacote DB 5-11 175 Virginia Beach

Cade Cox QB 6-3 200 Chesapeake

Tristan Woodley OL 6-4 300 Virginia Beach

Jacob Moore DL 6-2 280 Richmond (Benedictine)

EJ Wilborne DB 6-0 185 Fredericksburg

Nathan Lhotsky TE 6-4 225 Bridgeport, W.Va.

Noah Fathy DL 6-5 240 Marcus Hook, Pa.

Andrew Kocan OL 6-4 280 Canonsburg, Pa.

Marcus Roser OL 6-3 285 Ashburn

Egypt Nelson WR 6-3 200 Chesapeake