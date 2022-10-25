On Spiders team with overall height, 5-10 Jason Nelson holds own in first scrimmage

Redshirt freshman Jason Nelson seems to have passed his first test against outside competition on the collegiate level.

The 5-foot-10 former John Marshall standout started for the University of Richmond in a four-quarter scrimmage against Virginia Tech last weekend and was the Spiders’ second-leading scorer with 9 points.

Nelson played 27 minutes and hit 4 of 8 shots, with 3 rebounds, one assist and three turnovers.

Richmond is looking for Nelson, the only true point guard on the roster, to keep the ship steady for the defending A-10 champions, who lost point guard Jacob Gilyard, a five-year starter.

The Spiders fell to the Hokies 57-55. Coaches experimented with different combinations as the scrimmage developed.

Richmond, as expected, was led by 6-7 senior Tyler Burton (19 points). He topped the 2021-22 Spiders in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg). No other returning Richmond player averaged more than 4.5 points last season. Through October, the Spiders staff is out to identify Burton's primary offensive support.

Against the Hokies, UR started Nelson, Burton, 6-5 graduate Andre Gustavson, 6-9 graduate Matt Grace, and 7-0 newcomer Neal Quinn, a transfer from Lafayette with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Quinn is UR’s first 7-footer since Gary Rich (Class of 1989), a transfer from Ohio State who participated in 14 games during his two seasons as a Spider.

That gives Richmond one of tallest across-the-board starting fives in the 18 years Chris Mooney has directed UR’s program. Overall, six of UR’s 13 scholarship players are 6-7 or taller.

The Spiders will not decrease much in height when going to the bench. Coming in early will be 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow, a transfer from Wofford with two seasons of eligibility, and 6-5 junior Dji Bailey, whose collegiate development has been slowed by injuries.

Nelson, named the 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year after averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds and leading John Marshall to the state championship, is only scholarship member of the team shorter than 6-4.

Gustavson and Bailey are expected to perform as UR’s primary ballhandlers if Nelson is unavailable for any reason.

The Spiders were picked seventh in the A-10 preseason poll, based on voting of head coaches and select media members who cover the league.

Richmond opens a bit of a new era of Spiders hoops Nov. 7 vs. visiting VMI, having lost four regulars who were multiple-year starters: Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo, Nick Sherod.