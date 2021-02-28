On UR Senior Night, unanswered questions, unquestioned accomplishment

Unprecedented factors make the University of Richmond’s Senior Night difficult to frame and celebrate.
It’s unclear who among the five seniors may end up returning next season, allowed by NCAA eligibility adjustments enacted in response to the global pandemic. Coach Chris Mooney said his discussions with players regarding their futures will commence after the conclusion of this season.
COVID restrictions will scale down the celebration before the Spiders (13-6, 6-4 A-10) meet Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 A-10) Monday night at the Robins Center (6 p.m., NBCSN). Some players’ families are unable to attend because of COVID-19 issues. UR plans to hold a more inclusive gathering for seniors and their families on graduation weekend in May.
Mooney recognized the group of 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-0 Blake Francis, 6-7 Nathan Cayo and 6-4 Nick Sherod as perhaps "the best class that Richmond's ever had." Each will leave the program as a 1,000-point scorer. All are multiyear starters. Sherod's October knee injury ended his senior season before it began.
They suffered through back-to-back 20-loss years, rebounded to go 24-7 last season, which the pandemic stopped before they played an A-10 tournament game.
This UR season started late per an NCAA mandate related to COVID, will end early because of an A-10 decision related to COVID, and was disrupted three times by COVID-related pauses. Because of COVID, the Spiders played without fans at home, and in most of the arenas they visited, too.
That describes the group experience. Through the words of others, there are more specific ways to recall Richmond's seniors.
Mooney, on Golden: “He is a 6-10 star player with the mentality of a 5-10 walk-on."
Golden scored inside, defended there, and hit some jumpers. His legacy, however, is his vision and ball-distribution ability, highly unusual for a big man. The timing and accuracy of his back-door passes blended well into the spread offense Mooney uses.
Saint Louis coach Travis Ford, on Gilyard: "I think he's one of the top five point guards in the country, not just our league, but in the country. Maybe higher than that."
Gilyard's ball-handling, scoring and passing would have made him a strong A-10 player. His ability to steal the ball made him a national star. It’s highly likely he would have set the NCAA career record for steals had last season been completed and this season played in its entirety.
Sherod, on Francis: "He has probably the biggest chip on his shoulder of anybody I've ever played with ever in my life. He's always pretty angry on the court, even in practice."
A 6-0 shooter, Francis received one scholarship offer coming out of Westfield High, and that came late. Following two years at Wagner, he shifted to UR and found a new level at which to excel. That anger Sherod noted was most evident in Francis’ defensive effort.
Golden, on Cayo: “To get him going, to get him scoring the ball, and slashing, and just moving in general, for us is huge … We've really got to fight to get some emotion out of him and get him going."
The reserved Cayo developed impressively by concentrating on the areas in which he was good, and sticking to them. The Spiders are at their best when he is active and fully engaged on offense, and the strength he built is vital inside for a team that’s not very physically thick.
Dr. Paul J. Achter, chairperson for UR’s rhetoric and communication studies, on Sherod: "We try to cultivate in students a sense that we want them to be effective and ethical communicators."
Achter made the comment during the spring of 2020 after his department named Sherod as the winner of the Engaged Leadership Award, which annually recognizes a graduating senior who demonstrates ongoing care and concern for the UR community.
Sherod, who missed two seasons because of knee injuries, was one of the best outside shooters in Spiders’ history. But the St. Christopher’s graduate will also be remembered for his respected campus voice and leadership.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor