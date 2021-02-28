On UR Senior Night, unanswered questions, unquestioned accomplishment

That describes the group experience. Through the words of others, there are more specific ways to recall Richmond's seniors.

Mooney, on Golden: “He is a 6-10 star player with the mentality of a 5-10 walk-on."

Golden scored inside, defended there, and hit some jumpers. His legacy, however, is his vision and ball-distribution ability, highly unusual for a big man. The timing and accuracy of his back-door passes blended well into the spread offense Mooney uses.

Saint Louis coach Travis Ford, on Gilyard: "I think he's one of the top five point guards in the country, not just our league, but in the country. Maybe higher than that."

Gilyard's ball-handling, scoring and passing would have made him a strong A-10 player. His ability to steal the ball made him a national star. It’s highly likely he would have set the NCAA career record for steals had last season been completed and this season played in its entirety.

Sherod, on Francis: "He has probably the biggest chip on his shoulder of anybody I've ever played with ever in my life. He's always pretty angry on the court, even in practice."