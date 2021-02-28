On UR's senior night, unanswered questions, unquestioned accomplishment

That describes the group experience. Through the words of others, there are more specific ways to recall Richmond’s seniors.

Mooney, on Golden: “He is a 6-10 star player with the mentality of a 5-10 walk-on.”

Golden scored inside, defended there, and hit some jumpers. His legacy, however, is his vision and ball-distribution ability, highly unusual for a big man. The timing and accuracy of his backdoor passes blended well into the spread offense Mooney uses.

Saint Louis coach Travis Ford, on Gilyard: ”I think he’s one of the top five point guards in the country, not just our league, but in the country. Maybe higher than that.”

Gilyard’s ballhandling, scoring and passing would have made him a strong A-10 player. His ability to steal the ball made him a national star. It’s highly likely he would have set the NCAA career record for steals had last season been completed and this season played in its entirety.

Sherod, on Francis: ”He has probably the biggest chip on his shoulder of anybody I’ve ever played with ever in my life. He’s always pretty angry on the court, even in practice.”