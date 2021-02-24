Once he leaves mound, Spider Antonio Balducci intends to become Dr. Balducci

The Bismarck (N.D.) Bull Moose, of the Northwoods League for college players, circulated an eye-catching image via the team’s social-media account last summer. There was Antonio Balducci, in full uniform, leaning on the dugout railing while a game unfolded before him, studying a textbook.
“The books are with him all the time,” said the University of Richmond’s Tracy Woodson, who has coached Balducci, a left-handed pitcher, for three seasons.
Balducci, Hanover High’s 2017 valedictorian, intends to become a doctor, and studied over the summer for the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) while in North Dakota.
“I was studying in games I knew I wasn’t going to pitch in,” he said. “I would basically study for the entirety of the game.”
Balducci will apply to medical schools this spring, though he intends to return to UR for his final season of 2022. The NCAA granted 2020 spring-sports athletes an extra season of eligibility because of the health crisis.
He took the MCAT twice, the second result from Jan. 15 a satisfactory one to Balducci, who double-majors in physics and biology, with a minor in chemistry.
“I love science and I have a natural inclination toward science. I pick it up real easily,” said Balducci, who will turn 22 next month and hopes to become a surgeon. “Obviously, any person wishing to pursue anything in medicine wants to help people, of course. My main goal in my life is to try to help as many people as I can, while I can.”
According to Woodson, Balducci’s importance to the Spiders “starts off the field with the leadership. He got voted captain this year. Not many times you’re going to find a relief pitcher that’s voted a captain. He leads by example. He works his rear end off.”
Balducci has studied in the dugout at UR’s Pitt Field before practice commenced, though he doesn’t see a repeat of an in-game session with his textbooks as a Spider.
“I would say that coach Woodson would probably urge me to try and plan better so that I could avoid having to study during the game,” said Balducci. “Summer ball, it’s a little more relaxed, so I feel like in that situation it was more acceptable.
“But if there was no other option and I had to study during the game, I’m sure the (UR) coaches would allow it.”
Richmond opens Friday against Mount St. Mary’s at Pitt Field. That starts a three-day, four-game series that includes double-header. On the 44-game Spiders’ schedule, there are 10 double-headers, an effort to maximize the number of games while minimizing travel during this COVID-impacted school year.
It’s a Balducci kind of season. He led the Spiders in appearances each of the last three years. Woodson projects again using Balducci quite often.
“He can go multiple innings, and the biggest part is being able to come back the second time and throw strikes,” said the coach. “We’re going to need it this year ... he’s one of the keys for that. I’m expecting big things out of him.”
Starting with Friday’s opener, the Spiders’ players and coaches, and those of opponents, will be socially distanced, not seated only in their dugouts, as usual. They'll be in the stands, too. Woodson still isn’t sure how celebrations will look after home runs.
The Spiders were picked to finish sixth among 13 in the A-10 preseason poll, with VCU projected as the league winner. UR, VCU, George Mason, George Washington, Saint Louis, Davidson, and Dayton this year comprise the A-10 South. Those teams each will play 24 league games only against one another, and not face A-10 teams in the North Division, to reduce travel.
The four-team A-10 tournament will be hosted by the team that finishes first in the standings.
