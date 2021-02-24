Once he leaves mound, Spider Antonio Balducci intends to become Dr. Balducci

According to Woodson, Balducci’s importance to the Spiders “starts off the field with the leadership. He got voted captain this year. Not many times you’re going to find a relief pitcher that’s voted a captain. He leads by example. He works his rear end off.”

Balducci has studied in the dugout at UR’s Pitt Field before practice commenced, though he doesn’t see a repeat of an in-game session with his textbooks as a Spider.

“I would say that coach Woodson would probably urge me to try and plan better so that I could avoid having to study during the game,” said Balducci. “Summer ball, it’s a little more relaxed, so I feel like in that situation it was more acceptable.

“But if there was no other option and I had to study during the game, I’m sure the (UR) coaches would allow it.”

Richmond opens Friday against Mount St. Mary’s at Pitt Field. That starts a three-day, four-game series that includes double-header. On the 44-game Spiders’ schedule, there are 10 double-headers, an effort to maximize the number of games while minimizing travel during this COVID-impacted school year.

It’s a Balducci kind of season. He led the Spiders in appearances each of the last three years. Woodson projects again using Balducci quite often.