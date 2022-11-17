'One shine, we shine:' Better to pass on picking a Spiders receiver to focus on

When all three of the VMI-to-Richmond dominoes had fallen last offseason, Jakob Herres must have known the general perception.

Former VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh would dial up mostly pass plays that reconnected former VMI quarterback Reece Udinski and Herres, a former FCS All-American receiver at VMI.

They knew Cosh's offense, and arrived at UR with built-in chemistry.

There’s been plenty of Udinski-to-Herres action for the Spiders (8-2, 6-1 CAA Football), the No. 11 team in the FCS poll heading into Saturday’s date against visiting William & Mary (9-1, 6-1), ranked No. 8. The rivalry game will determine the CAA championship.

But Herres is just one of four Richmond receivers who Udinski has robustly fed.

The Spiders rank No. 10 among FCS teams in passing offense (290.2 ypg), with Thomas Dale High grad Jasiah Williams (69 catches for 529 yards, 3 TDs), Herres (56 for 768, 3 TDs), Leroy Henley (53 for 611, 8 TDs) and Nick DeGennaro (39 for 401, 1 TD) making major marks.

Each member of that quartet has been UR’s leading receiver in at least one game this season.

“It’s just a matter of doing your job,” said Herres, a 6-foot-4 225-pound VMI graduate. He then referenced the one-for-all mantra passed to Richmond pass-catchers from receivers coach Winston October: “One shine, we shine.”

“Whoever gets the ball that play gets the ball. There’s no hard feelings,” said Herres. “I don’t think there are any ‘me’ guys on the team or on the offense. If anyone else scores, I’m happy with it. If I score, I’m happy with it. It’s just another day for us.”

No game illustrated the balance among UR receivers more than last Saturday’s 21-13 win at Delaware. None of the team’s top three receivers going into Newark, Del., led the Spiders in receiving. DeGennaro did, with seven catches for 88 yards.

Cosh, VMI’s offensive coordinator the last two years and the Keydets’ receivers coach for the previous two, was hired by UR in December, Udinski committed on Jan. 3 after a year as a Maryland back-up, and Herres followed with his pledge on Jan. 16.

“Just seeing what Billy has done in the past, he spreads it around. You want to get the ball to the open guy, and Reece has done that for the most part this year,” said Richmond coach Russ Huesman. “We never go in and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to identify this guy and make sure he gets 12 catches.’

“It’s basically go out there and put a game plan together, and whoever’s open from what we see is going to get the ball.”

Huesman spoke of Henley when the coach said, "He’s had a huge impact on the football team this year. He’s made some tremendous catches in big-time situations ... He’s such a valuable player that I’m not sure we could do this without him.”

That description could apply to any of UR's top four receivers.

Back to that Delaware game, which Williams missed because of a hand injury (he may return for W&M, Huesman said Wednesday). The Spiders were desperate for a big play with 34 seconds left and trailing 13-12. It was fourth-and-four, at the UR 30.

Udinski passed to sophomore Jerry Garcia, Williams' back-up who totaled three receptions for 28 yards in Richmond’s first nine games.

That completion over the middle gained 45 yards and put UR's Jake Larson in position to kick the win-sealing field goal (39 yards) at :04. Richmond added a touchdown on Delaware’s ensuing lateral-laced kickoff return.