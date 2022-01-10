Other A-10 teams scheduled replacement games. The Spiders cannot.

A mid-week replacement game could be viewed as an advantageous addition for the University of Richmond as it waits around for Friday’s 9 p.m. meeting with Davidson at the Robins Center in a nationally televised (ESPNU) Atlantic 10 showcase.

That’s not an option for the Spiders in the wake of back-to-back postponements, unless the league unexpectedly reduced the 18-game obligation for each member in response to COVID-related interruptions.

The maximum number of regular-season games allowed in Division I is 29, other than programs that participate in multi-team events, in which case 31 games are permitted.

That ceiling of 31 is UR’s situation after playing in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship during late November, when the Spiders lost to Maryland and Mississippi State.

Teams that played full nonconference schedules, such as UR, do not have openings available, presuming the A-10 continues with its plan to make up postponed league games.