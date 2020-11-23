Out of the gate - three games in five days - Spiders' depth may get 'Bluegrass' run

Three games in five days, right out of the chute. And in the season’s first 28 days, the University of Richmond is scheduled to play 10 times. That’s depth-testing frequency.
The Spiders’ bench quality seemed outstanding five weeks ago. Dilution followed.
Attrition arrived with the season-ending knee injury suffered in a mid-October practice by starting senior forward Nick Sherod. Then, sophomore transfer Connor Crabtree didn’t come back from a pair of hip surgeries as quickly as he hoped he would. Crabtree, who started 15 games as a Tulane freshman two years ago and then redshirted at UR, recently returned to the court for basketball activity.
He won’t be available when the Spiders tip off their season Wednesday night against Detroit Mercy in the Bluegrass Showcase at Kentucky, or for at least of a couple subsequent games. Richmond will lean hard on four returning senior starters and sophomore forward Tyler Burton, who stepped in for Sherod. Those Spiders likely will need significant support through a very active opening month.
“With Nick going down and Connor not being there, I think we’re still deeper than we have been in years past,” said senior guard Jacob Gilyard.
After Detroit Mercy Wednesday at 9 p.m. (Richmond Spiders YouTube page), Richmond faces Morehead State Friday night at 9 p.m. (Richmond Spiders YouTube page), and then deals with No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday afternoon (ESPN) at 1.
Richmond’s original schedule had Detroit Mercy and Morehead State visiting the Robins Center. The pandemic-caused delay to the season’s start influenced Bluegrass Showcase organizers to bring all competing teams to UK’s Rupp Arena, with a day off between games. The format suits UR, now with two rotation members out.
“That makes it less about attrition and guys being tired, and more about teams being closer to full strength,” said Chris Mooney, who starts his 16th year as Richmond's coach.
Moving the 6-foot-7 Burton into the starting lineup reduces the 3-point shooting UR had with Sherod, but Burton gives the Spiders more height and athleticism. He played 14 minutes a game and averaged 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman. Mooney believes Burton will develop into a star.
“There will be plenty of college teams around that he’d be the best player,” Mooney said of Burton. “I really think his future is incredibly bright, and he’s in a great position to be playing with four terrific seniors. So we feel good about that.”
The experienced reserves, with Crabtree out, are 6-4 Andre Gustavson, 6-9 Sal Koureissi, and 6-9 Matt Grace. Gustavson was a steady contributor last season. Koureissi and Grace were good in spurts. The newcomer most likely to play a role, according to Mooney, is 6-0 freshman Isaiah Wilson.
“He is incredibly fast. Great defensive instincts. Very competitive. Really willing to be physical,” said Mooney.
According to Mooney, Wilson’s development accelerated through daily competition against Gilyard (12.7 ppg. 5.7 apg, 3.2 spg) and 6-0 senior Blake Francis (17.7 ppg), a pair the coach described as “one of the best backcourts in America.”
Dji Bailey, a 6-5 freshman who signed with Wake Forest last fall and switched to UR in April, wasn’t full-go in practice until mid-November because he broke his right wrist during the summer. Richmond’s other freshman is 6-10 Andre Weir.
The Spiders, favorites to win the A-10 in the league preseason poll, haven't opened away from the Robins Center since 2007.
