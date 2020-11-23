Out of the gate - three games in five days - Spiders' depth may get 'Bluegrass' run

Three games in five days, right out of the chute. And in the season’s first 28 days, the University of Richmond is scheduled to play 10 times. That’s depth-testing frequency.

The Spiders’ bench quality seemed outstanding five weeks ago. Dilution followed.

Attrition arrived with the season-ending knee injury suffered in a mid-October practice by starting senior forward Nick Sherod. Then, sophomore transfer Connor Crabtree didn’t come back from a pair of hip surgeries as quickly as he hoped he would. Crabtree, who started 15 games as a Tulane freshman two years ago and then redshirted at UR, recently returned to the court for basketball activity.

He won’t be available when the Spiders tip off their season Wednesday night against Detroit Mercy in the Bluegrass Showcase at Kentucky, or for at least of a couple subsequent games. Richmond will lean hard on four returning senior starters and sophomore forward Tyler Burton, who stepped in for Sherod. Those Spiders likely will need significant support through a very active opening month.

“With Nick going down and Connor not being there, I think we’re still deeper than we have been in years past,” said senior guard Jacob Gilyard.