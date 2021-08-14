Pair of receivers from East Carolina reunite to 'create our own legacy' as Spiders

The University of Richmond scrimmage ended Saturday morning and a couple of players familiar with one another since 2018, at two different schools, stuck around at Robins Stadium to play catch for 15 minutes.
Leroy Henley and Jonathan Johnson have known one another since they were young receivers at East Carolina. Henley transferred to UR in 2020, and his first Richmond season came in the spring semester. He finished as the Spiders’ leading receiver with 15 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in the team's four games.
Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 196-pound graduate student, joined the UR program following that spring season. He did so largely based on the recommendation he received from Henley, a 6-1, 208-pound redshirt senior.
“He talked me through the whole process, about on the field and off the field,” said Johnson, primary a special-teams player at ECU (23 games). “He knows the situation I came from and where I’m trying to go.”
Said Henley, who made 24 catches for 264 yards during his in his ECU career: “I offered some advice to [Johnson] knowing what his attributes were, how he can help us, how he can help the offense take that next [step] to help the team. I felt like he would be the perfect fit.”
Based on Saturday’s scrimmage, Henley and Johnson will make significant impacts. Henley caught the first pass of the morning, and Johnson caught the third. Each was thrown by Beau English, who took first-team snaps with starter Joe Mancuso sitting out with a minor leg muscle strain.
Of Henley and Johnson, UR coach Russ Huesman said, “First off, fantastic kids. They both fit in excellent. They’re both hard workers. Really, when you get transfers in a program, you want to make sure you get the right kind of kids. Both those kids are top-notch.
“They’re both really good players, and they’re going to help us this year big-time. They’re both having good camps. They need to keep getting better, but we’re excited about both of them.”
Johnson, from Baltimore, began his college career as a track athlete at Morgan State, where he did not play football. Henley, from Pompano Beach, Fla., played only two ECU seasons after recovering from a knee injury.
To Johnson, there are no ECU flashbacks when he goes through Spiders’ drills with Henley. “We’re in the present,” said Johnson. “We’re trying to move forward and create our own legacy.”
Huesman said the 6-4 215-pound Mancuso, a three-year starter at quarterback, probably would have played Saturday if the Spiders were in-season. English, who began his college career at Air Force and has two years of eligibility remaining, played some as Mancuso’s back-up in the spring.
“Joe has got to continue to come on, but right now Joe’s our guy,” said Huesman.
According to Huesman, video analysis of Saturday’s scrimmage will allow UR coaches to examine “what we look like technique-wise. Did kids get better? Did they make plays when they had opportunities? Those were the [major] things.”
Notes: Jake Larson, a redshirt sophomore and returning starter, converted field goals from 50 and 46 yards … Among transfers who stood out were safety A.J. Smith (VMI) and linebacker Prince Ekwughalu (Colgate) … The Spiders scrimmage again Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and open Sept. 4 against visiting Howard.
