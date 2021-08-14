Pair of receivers from East Carolina reunite to 'create our own legacy' as Spiders

Of Henley and Johnson, UR coach Russ Huesman said, “First off, fantastic kids. They both fit in excellent. They’re both hard workers. Really, when you get transfers in a program, you want to make sure you get the right kind of kids. Both those kids are top-notch.

“They’re both really good players, and they’re going to help us this year big-time. They’re both having good camps. They need to keep getting better, but we’re excited about both of them.”

Johnson, from Baltimore, began his college career as a track athlete at Morgan State, where he did not play football. Henley, from Pompano Beach, Fla., played only two ECU seasons after recovering from a knee injury.

To Johnson, there are no ECU flashbacks when he goes through Spiders’ drills with Henley. “We’re in the present,” said Johnson. “We’re trying to move forward and create our own legacy.”

Huesman said the 6-4 215-pound Mancuso, a three-year starter at quarterback, probably would have played Saturday if the Spiders were in-season. English, who began his college career at Air Force and has two years of eligibility remaining, played some as Mancuso’s back-up in the spring.

“Joe has got to continue to come on, but right now Joe’s our guy,” said Huesman.