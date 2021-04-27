Pandemic interrupted athletic double-life of Spider Lindsey Frank: field hockey, lacrosse

The University of Richmond field hockey team this season missed the leading scorer on the Spiders’ lacrosse team. Sophomore Lindsey Frank plays both sports. Usually, she does. The spring-semester season interrupted Frank’s double athletic life.
UR field hockey ordinarily is played in the fall, but the pandemic pushed it to the spring, in abbreviated form. The Spiders went 4-3 without Frank, a midfielder who started in 2019 and was named to the A-10’s all-rookie team. That year, she finished as the fourth-leading scorer for the 11-10 Spiders.
As a midfielder on UR’s No. 18 lacrosse team, Frank on Monday was honored A-10 player of the week after scoring eight goals (14 shots) and excelling as a draw-control specialist in wins over Davidson and George Mason.
There could have been a colossal tug-of-war involving UR field hockey coach Jamie Montgomery and Spiders lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek during the winter as they lobbied for Frank’s spring service. This did not occur, thanks to Montgomery’s understanding.
“We talked about it in the summer when we found out they would [simultaneously] be having their seasons,” said Frank. “And just to keep it normally how it would be, it was only fair to stick with lacrosse in the spring. Not only that, but field hockey only had a shortened season.”
Frank viewed the natural resolution as a way “to keep the normalcy piece out of all the chaos that’s happening ... I think [Montgomery] had a feeling that was the way it was going to go. She was totally supportive, as always.”
Trying to play field hockey and lacrosse during the same spring season was never seriously considered, according to Frank, who’s from Gansevoort, N.Y.
“It would have been very overwhelming, and confusing for everybody, I think,” she said.
In lacrosse, Frank tops the Spiders with 34 goals, and also has 11 assists. Richmond (10-1, 6-0 A-10) heads into Friday’s A-10 tournament semifinals at Massachusetts as the No. 1 seed, and will face fourth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (9-6, 6-2 A-10). UMass and Davidson meet in the other semifinal, with the championship game on Sunday.
Soccer was Frank’s first sport, and then baseball, before she picked up field hockey and lacrosse and stuck with those. She started all four of her high-school years in both sports, and was surprised how many colleges welcomed her plan of staying with both on the Division I level.
Apart from a short winter break from competition, Frank is typically in-season from the time she arrives at UR during the summer for field hockey practice until lacrosse is done following the conclusion of the spring semester. She has no intention of giving up either sport.
Frank’s advice to those seeking time-management skills: “Do one thing at a time. Don’t get overwhelmed by your workload, or whatever you might have going on, and just really schedule your day. Set a time for schoolwork. Set a time for practice. It’s all about scheduling and getting into a routine.”
When this lacrosse season concludes, she’ll head home to start offseason drills for field hockey. And then some.
“I’ll pick up a lacrosse stick and have a catch, or shoot in my backyard,” said Frank.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor