Pandemic interrupted athletic double-life of Spider Lindsey Frank: field hockey, lacrosse

The University of Richmond field hockey team this season missed the leading scorer on the Spiders’ lacrosse team. Sophomore Lindsey Frank plays both sports. Usually, she does. The spring-semester season interrupted Frank’s double athletic life.

UR field hockey ordinarily is played in the fall, but the pandemic pushed it to the spring, in abbreviated form. The Spiders went 4-3 without Frank, a midfielder who started in 2019 and was named to the A-10’s all-rookie team. That year, she finished as the fourth-leading scorer for the 11-10 Spiders.

As a midfielder on UR’s No. 18 lacrosse team, Frank on Monday was honored A-10 player of the week after scoring eight goals (14 shots) and excelling as a draw-control specialist in wins over Davidson and George Mason.

There could have been a colossal tug-of-war involving UR field hockey coach Jamie Montgomery and Spiders lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek during the winter as they lobbied for Frank’s spring service. This did not occur, thanks to Montgomery’s understanding.

“We talked about it in the summer when we found out they would [simultaneously] be having their seasons,” said Frank. “And just to keep it normally how it would be, it was only fair to stick with lacrosse in the spring. Not only that, but field hockey only had a shortened season.”