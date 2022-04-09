Pandemic interrupted strength-gain cycles. Spiders have been playing catch-up.

University of Richmond defensive back Jabril Hayes celebrated the conclusion of Saturday’s spring game by doing a cartwheel followed by a front somersault near midfield at Robins Stadium.

Fifteen intermittent spring sessions that started on Feb. 24 were done. Offseason had arrived.

Soon after Hayes’ acrobatics, UR coach Russ Huesman reminded his players that there’s still work to be done indoors.

“We’ve got to continue to get stronger, and we’ve got to get in better shape,” said Huesman, who’s in his sixth year. “We weren’t in great shape this spring.”

That he knew would be the case, according to Huesman, because the heavy offseason push was lifting weights rather than aerobic and skill development.

“We missed a lot of (weight-training) cycles that you’re supposed to have with the pandemic,” said Huesman. “We made a huge emphasis on weight room, weight room, weight room. Now, this summer, we’ll start to work on the endurance, the agility, the speed, those types of things.”

But first, more weight room. Before the Spiders take a break, they’ll again focus on strength gains.

The primary questions going into the spring game were related to Richmond’s offense, supervised by Billy Cosh, the coordinator who came from VMI to the Spiders following last season. He brought a multi-dimensional spread system.

“I think how we handled the offense was pretty good,” Huesman said of Saturday’s scrimmage. “And I think it was pretty good all spring. I’m pretty pleased where the offense is.”

Saturday marked the first appearance in front of Spiders fans for Reece Udinski, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback who came from VMI (four-year starter) and Maryland (reserve last season). He completed 14 of 20 for 78 yards playing only in the first half, when the Spiders majored in short passes.

“It’s going to be dynamic, running and throwing the ball,” said Udinski. “We’re going to try to do both, take advantage of the defense ... we want to get the ball in space.”

He mentioned that it was difficult Saturday for observers to get a good feel for what Spiders offense will look like when UR opens at Virginia on Sept. 3 because the spring game involved no tackling. Quarterbacks were untouchable. When defenders closed in on ball-carriers and made initial contact, the play ended with officials' whistles. Nobody went to the turf.

In that setup, “You can’t break tackles,” said Udinski.

Udinski played in this offense at VMI, and Huesman gave credit to Udinski for helping teammates learn it through the spring.

“From (practice) one to 15, it’s been a lot better,” said Udinski. “The guys have definitely picked it up and that’s a credit to them because they put in the time in the meeting rooms to try and pick it up. There’s still some areas to improve. We’re not 100% there.

“I think that’s why the summertime is really important. We need to continue to work and continue to improve.”