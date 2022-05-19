Pass it on: Jason Nelson points Spiders' way after five years of Jacob Gilyard

The University of Richmond’s last point guard, Jacob Gilyard, started every game of his career. Spiders coach Chris Mooney this week was asked if that exceptional achievement might be repeated by UR’s next point guard.

“Yes,” he responded.

With that one-word answer, Mooney said a ton about Jason Nelson, the 5-10 point guard from John Marshall High who redshirted as a true freshman last season.

Here’s what Gilyard said about Nelson this week: “He’ll bring toughness and confidence to a less experienced team. As calm and poised as they come.”

The Spiders began offseason team workouts Tuesday at their Queally Athletics Center, and the assembled personnel also said something about Nelson. He’s the only true point guard, and the lone UR scholarship player shorter than 6-4.

Mooney noted that 6-5 graduate Andre Gustavson has played some point guard. It's possible 6-5 junior Dji Bailey may occasionally fill in there. But Mooney signaled this will be Nelson’s show from the get-go by not acquiring a point guard after 6-0 Isaiah Wilson entered the transfer portal on March 24. Wilson landed at Winthrop.

“I think Jason has a chance to be a great player,” said Mooney. “Tremendous high-school career at a great program, handles the ball extremely well, has a really, really good sense, and is very competitive.”

Nelson, 20, was named 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year after averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and leading John Marshall to a state championship. Nelson, a student at Varina for his first two high-school years, did not play as a senior at John Marshall. The pandemic wiped out the Justices’ schedule.

Nelson replaces one of the most accomplished point guards in A-10 history. Gilyard, who played five seasons because of the NCAA allowance related to COVID-19, holds the NCAA career record for steals (466). He was named All-A-10 four times and to the league’s all-defensive team four times (2020 defensive player of the year). Gilyard is the fifth-leading scorer on Richmond’s career list (2,039), and also the school’s career leader in 3-pointers (332) and minutes averaged (37.3).

That last stat - Gilyard averaged 38.6 minutes last season - explains why redshirting was a sensible runway for Nelson as a true freshman.

Gilyard led the Spiders to the 2022 A-10 championship, playing 40 minutes in each of four games during UR's title run, and an NCAA tournament victory over Big Ten champion Iowa. He also played 40 minutes in that upset, the 22nd time last season he participated for 39 or more minutes.

Nelson pledged before his redshirt year that he would absorb all he could from Gilyard, who was part of the reason Nelson selected UR over Vanderbilt. Nelson personally saw what the 5-9 Gilyard could get done in Mooney’s system.

Nelson was also aware of how 5-8 Kendall Anthony, 6-0 Kevin Anderson, and 5-10 ShawnDre’ Jones successfully handled business for Mooney as point guards prior to Gilyard’s arrival.

Nelson said when he watched the Spiders as a recruit, what caught his attention was "how they move with the ball and how they move without the ball. It's a great offense to play in."

Tuesday in the Queally Athletics Center, Nelson directed the operation for the first time in what projects to be an extended run.

Notes: The Spiders are behind where they usually are in nonconference scheduling, as are most teams, because programs were focused on the transfer portal through the spring, according to Mooney. UR will play along with Syracuse, St. John's and Temple in the Empire Classic Nov. 21-22 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where next season's A-10 tournament will be held.

Gilyard and 6-10 former Spider Grant Golden have each worked out for multiple NBA teams.