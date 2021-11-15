Path to NCAA career steals record takes analytical turn for Spider Jacob Gilyard

Jacob Gilyard said in preseason that his close pursuit of the NCAA career steals record wouldn’t cause him to try for more steals than usual.

Gilyard, in his fifth year as a University of Richmond starter, also suggested that he might go for more steals because of fresh insight offered by new assistant coach Kevin Hovde.

“With coach Hovde being on the staff this year, we look at a lot of analytics and statistics,” said Gilyard. “He’s been kind of breaking down our defense and my ability to get steals, and how often I go for steals. We’re just trying to make improvements there and trying to figure out what we can do.”

In two games, Gilyard made 10 steals, which puts him 18 away from breaking the NCAA record of 385 set by former Providence guard John Linehan, whose college career ended in 2002. Gilyard made seven steals in the Spiders’ season-opening win over North Carolina Central, three in UR’s loss to Utah State in Friday night’s Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.

“He’s elite,” said Utah State coach Ryan Odom. “I was laughing one time when he stole it because he was probably the only guy in the country that could get the steal … in that particular possession. He’s just unbelievable.”