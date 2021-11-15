Path to NCAA career steals record takes analytical turn for Spider Jacob Gilyard

Jacob Gilyard said in preseason that his close pursuit of the NCAA career steals record wouldn’t cause him to try for more steals than usual.
Gilyard, in his fifth year as a University of Richmond starter, also suggested that he might go for more steals because of fresh insight offered by new assistant coach Kevin Hovde.
“With coach Hovde being on the staff this year, we look at a lot of analytics and statistics,” said Gilyard. “He’s been kind of breaking down our defense and my ability to get steals, and how often I go for steals. We’re just trying to make improvements there and trying to figure out what we can do.”
In two games, Gilyard made 10 steals, which puts him 18 away from breaking the NCAA record of 385 set by former Providence guard John Linehan, whose college career ended in 2002. Gilyard made seven steals in the Spiders’ season-opening win over North Carolina Central, three in UR’s loss to Utah State in Friday night’s Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.
“He’s elite,” said Utah State coach Ryan Odom. “I was laughing one time when he stole it because he was probably the only guy in the country that could get the steal … in that particular possession. He’s just unbelievable.”
Gilyard led the nation in steals each of the last two seasons, averaging 3.2 in 2019-20, and 3.6 last year.
Hovde played for the Spiders 2006-11 and returned to UR in May after five years on the staff at the University of San Francisco.
“He’s very statistically aware and driven and motivated, and [into] advanced metrics,” said Richmond coach Chris Mooney. “He’s gotten me to pay more attention to those things and understand them a little bit better. And I think that’s positive and very helpful, and I think the guys respond to that.”
Backcourt defense by UR (1-1) will be key Tuesday night, when Sun Belt Conference favorite Georgia State visits the Robins Center. The Panthers feature a pair of senior guards, 6-foot-2 Corey Allen and 5-10 Justin Roberts, who combine to average 43 points.
Allen (22.5 ppg) ranked 10th nationally in 3-point percentage (42.5) last season.
“I think he was a guy in the past who just wanted hoop, and he was pretty good at hooping,” said Georgia State coach Rob Lanier. “But now he’s thinking about other guys and it’s amazing that you can think about other guys and be even more productive yourself. It’s a great lesson for younger players that you don’t have to think about yourself all the time to be productive.”
The Panthers (2-0) advanced to the SBC final last season (16-6, 8-4 SBC) and return five starters. They claimed two of the last three SBC tournament championships (2018, 2019), and were also regular-season champions in 2019.
Speaking of the Spiders, Lanier said, “It’s another game where they’re going to be bigger than us. They’re going to be every bit as experienced, and in some ways, more experienced. We’ll be up to the fight.”
Georgia State opened with a 97-37 win over Brewton-Parker College, and topped Northeastern 83-64 Friday. Northeastern was picked second in the CAA preseason poll. Allen and Roberts together scored 47 (nine 3-pointers) against the Huskies.
Note: The GSU-UR game, which begins Tuesday at 7 p.m., will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.
