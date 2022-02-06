Patriot games: Spiders face GMU in back-to-back contests, a crowded card's odd twist

“That’s the good thing about basketball. You make a mistake, you can come back the next day and correct it. You can come back two days later and actually in a game correct it in front of people,” said Spiders forward Tyler Burton.

There isn’t much for Burton to correct based on his 36-point performance in Friday night’s 71-61 win over visiting St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-7 junior made 13 of 20 shots, from various spots, and hit 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Richmond's four-games-in-nine days card began with that victory, and following Monday and Wednesday 7 p.m. games against GMU, La Salle visits the Robins Center Saturday at 6 p.m.

“One thing that could be advantageous is having older players and probably not needing as much instruction time in practice,” said Mooney.

He noted that travel will not be a major issue. Three of the four games are at the Robins Center, and the lone road date takes the Spiders to Fairfax, the shortest A-10 trip for UR apart from six-mile visits to VCU.

Monday's Patriots-at-Spiders game will be televised by MASN, and Wednesday's rematch from EagleBank Arena will be a CBS Sports Network production.