Patriot games: Spiders face GMU in back-to-back contests, a crowded card's odd twist

Four games in nine days is uncommon industry for a Division I basketball team, and embedded in that active stretch for the University of Richmond are back-to-back games against the same opponent.
The Spiders (15-8, 6-4 A-10) host George Mason (11-9, 4-3 A-10) Monday night, and then meet the Patriots in Fairfax Wednesday night. Spiders coach Chris Mooney said he will present this unusual twist, caused by a COVID-related postponement in January on GMU's end, to his players in an NBA frame. NBA teams commonly play two games in three days in two different cities.
“Thinking about it a few weeks ago, and you think, ‘Well, maybe we’ll hold back and not do this in that game, and then try it in the second game,’” said Mooney, whose team has won five of its last six.
“I don’t think that’ll actually really happen. Once you’re in the game, I think you’ll just be trying to win the game as much as you possibly can, and then go up there and try to do the same thing.”
Richmond hasn’t faced the same opponent in back-to-back games during a regular season since 1982, when UR met VCU on Feb. 8, and then again on Feb. 10. That home-and-home set involved the Spiders of the ECAC South and the Rams of the Sun Belt Conference. The teams split.
“That’s the good thing about basketball. You make a mistake, you can come back the next day and correct it. You can come back two days later and actually in a game correct it in front of people,” said Spiders forward Tyler Burton.
There isn’t much for Burton to correct based on his 36-point performance in Friday night’s 71-61 win over visiting St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-7 junior made 13 of 20 shots, from various spots, and hit 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Richmond's four-games-in-nine days card began with that victory, and following Monday and Wednesday 7 p.m. games against GMU, La Salle visits the Robins Center Saturday at 6 p.m.
“One thing that could be advantageous is having older players and probably not needing as much instruction time in practice,” said Mooney.
He noted that travel will not be a major issue. Three of the four games are at the Robins Center, and the lone road date takes the Spiders to Fairfax, the shortest A-10 trip for UR apart from six-mile visits to VCU.
Monday's Patriots-at-Spiders game will be televised by MASN, and Wednesday's rematch from EagleBank Arena will be a CBS Sports Network production.
“You want to try to stay in your routine as much as possible … but with that many games in that many days, it’s tough, especially for the guys who are playing a lot of minutes,” said Richmond forward Grant Golden. “You certainly want to try to stay off your feet.
“When you’re playing two games in three days against the same opponent, it’s more about what adjustments you can make watching the film more so than getting back on the court in between those days and sort of doing a full practice.”
Note: The A-10 average home attendance leaders heading into the weekend - 1. Dayton (13,407), 2. VCU (7,001), 3. Richmond (5,908). Per Mooney: “We've had tremendous crowds and I see around the conference and college basketball that's not always the case ... That energy in the building has been great (and) you have to take advantage of the home crowd as best you can.”
