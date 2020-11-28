Piped-in crowd noise. Distanced fist-bumps. Nathan Cayo 3-pointer. Now UR faces No. 10 Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Piped-in crowd noise. Fist-bumps from 30 feet. A Nathan Cayo 3-pointer.
These were among the oddities on Friday night at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, where the University of Richmond opened with an 82-64 win over Morehead State.
The crowd noise was steady. No roars. No boos. Just constant background cheering, maybe 5 on a volume-level scale to 10, coming from the speakers to provide a dose of atmosphere.
“I heard it a little bit when someone would be shooting a free throw,” said UR guard Blake Francis. “Other than that, I didn’t hear it while I was playing.”
Only about 200 spaced-out spectators sat in the 20,500-seat facility, limited to a maximum crowd of 3,075, or 15% of capacity, due to the pandemic. Distancing carried over to the bench areas. Spiders’ reserves occupied folding chairs spread along the sideline and baseline.
In previous seasons, UR players leaving games typically walked along the bench and fist-bumped each standing teammate. Friday, that would have taken too long. Spiders came off the court and gave long-distance fist-bumps to dispersed reserves in masks.
Cayo, a 6-foot-7 Spiders forward, didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in 30 games last year, and was 2 for 14 in 95 career games. During the first half against Morehead State, Cayo hit a 3 from the left corner, part of his 10-for-10 shooting performance (23 points). He shot 10 or more times only twice last season.
“Taking the shot when I’m open,” Cayo said of his fresh initiative. “We have great players, so every time we take our time and try to get the best shot, it worked out for us.”
Richmond scored 52 points in the lanes. Cayo tried just that one 3. There was too much opportunity closer to the rim on back cuts and interior moves against an Eagles’ defense forced to spread out and guard the distanced Spiders in their wide offensive approach.
Morehead relies on aggressive defense, but that plays ”into the hands of a team like Richmond, who uses backdoors and moves the ball so well,” said MSU coach Preston Spradlin.
The Spiders return to Rupp Arena Sunday for a 1 p.m. meeting with No. 10 Kentucky, which dismissed Morehead State 81-45 on Wednesday. Because of the attendance limitation, UR won’t get the full experience at the storied venue, where the ushers wear ties, white shirts, and Kentucky blue blazers, and the P.A. announcer starts the proceedings by enthusiastically welcoming fans to “the home of the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball!”
But playing at Kentucky is still playing at Kentucky, and the Spiders have been looking forward to Sunday since they learned of the game in April.
“It’s finally here,” said Cayo.
