Piped-in crowd noise. Distanced fist-bumps. Nathan Cayo 3-pointer. Now UR faces No. 10 Kentucky.

“Taking the shot when I’m open,” Cayo said of his fresh initiative. “We have great players, so every time we take our time and try to get the best shot, it worked out for us.”

Richmond scored 52 points in the lanes. Cayo tried just that one 3. There was too much opportunity closer to the rim on back cuts and interior moves against an Eagles’ defense forced to spread out and guard the distanced Spiders in their wide offensive approach.

Morehead relies on aggressive defense, but that plays ”into the hands of a team like Richmond, who uses backdoors and moves the ball so well,” said MSU coach Preston Spradlin.

The Spiders return to Rupp Arena Sunday for a 1 p.m. meeting with No. 10 Kentucky, which dismissed Morehead State 81-45 on Wednesday. Because of the attendance limitation, UR won’t get the full experience at the storied venue, where the ushers wear ties, white shirts, and Kentucky blue blazers, and the P.A. announcer starts the proceedings by enthusiastically welcoming fans to “the home of the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball!”

But playing at Kentucky is still playing at Kentucky, and the Spiders have been looking forward to Sunday since they learned of the game in April.

“It’s finally here,” said Cayo.