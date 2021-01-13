Playing unlike a freshman, Addie Budnik helps Spiders clip Colonials

She draws fouls. She contests shots. She moves purposefully without the ball. She occupies passing lanes. She boxes out. She plays under control. She recognizes openings, for herself and teammates. She’s got a habit of being in the right place at the right time.

Addie Budnik doesn’t play like a freshman.

The 6-foot-2 resident of Highland Park, Ill., failed to act her age again Wednesday evening, when the University of Richmond beat George Washington 47-42 at the Robins Center. In 39 minutes, Budnik scored 12 points to go with four rebounds, a block, and about a dozen winning plays that are statistically undefinable.

Second-year coach Aaron Roussell said after the game he wanted to get Budnik some rest, “and just didn’t feel like we could take her off the floor. To do that as a freshman, to have the battles and matchups ...

“That’s huge for us.”

Richmond (6-3, 3-1 A-10) led the Colonials (3-7, 0-4 A-10) by 4 at the break and then stayed in control behind 6-0 junior Kate Klimkiewicz, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Budnik. Sophomore Elaina Chapman, a 6-3 graduate of Trinity Episcopal, also had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

The Spiders beat the Colonials on the glass 51-32.