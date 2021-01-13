Playing unlike a freshman, Addie Budnik helps Spiders clip Colonials

She draws fouls. She contests shots. She moves purposefully without the ball. She occupies passing lanes. She boxes out. She plays under control. She recognizes openings, for herself and teammates. She’s got a habit of being in the right place at the right time.
Addie Budnik doesn’t play like a freshman.
The 6-foot-2 resident of Highland Park, Ill., failed to act her age again Wednesday evening, when the University of Richmond beat George Washington 47-42 at the Robins Center. In 39 minutes, Budnik scored 12 points to go with four rebounds, a block, and about a dozen winning plays that are statistically undefinable.
Second-year coach Aaron Roussell said after the game he wanted to get Budnik some rest, “and just didn’t feel like we could take her off the floor. To do that as a freshman, to have the battles and matchups ...
“That’s huge for us.”
Richmond (6-3, 3-1 A-10) led the Colonials (3-7, 0-4 A-10) by 4 at the break and then stayed in control behind 6-0 junior Kate Klimkiewicz, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Budnik. Sophomore Elaina Chapman, a 6-3 graduate of Trinity Episcopal, also had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).
The Spiders beat the Colonials on the glass 51-32.
“This year I would say rebounding has really improved on our team,” Klimkiewicz said. “Especially against a team like GW, you’ve got to rebound, just with their size. The second half, we really came out and grabbed the rebounds, which was really important for our win.”
The Spiders brought good karma into their first home game since Dec. 20. They won 59-58 at St. Bonaventure and 80-78 at Duquesne in their previous two games. This upswing coincides with a reduction in turnovers. UR still entered Wednesday’s game ranked No. 291 among 336 Division I teams in turnovers per game (19.6). The Spiders committed 14 Wednesday.
Richmond’s victory started a four-game A-10 homestand. The Spiders host Rhode Island on Friday at 5 p.m., Massachusetts on Sunday at 1 p.m., and George Mason on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
For UR, then arrives a three-game road trip, starting with the Jan. 24 rematch with A-10 favorite VCU, which handled the Spiders 73-49 at the Robins Center on Dec. 20.
