Poised, confident Spiders are who prognosticators thought they'd be, belatedly

BUFFALO – Following the University of Richmond’s 67-63 Thursday NCAA tournament win over Iowa, a media member noted the Spiders’ poise and confidence. He asked UR guard Jacob Gilyard when he started believing this game was winnable.

“Probably last Thursday,” Gilyard said.

That was the first day of the A-10 tournament for UR, which won four consecutive games to take the league title. Growing day-by-day since Thursday has been the Spiders’ feeling that they are who everybody thought they would be at the start of the season.

Experienced. Mature. Talented.

“We’re a fairly confident group and I think last weekend showed that, and I don’t think anybody doesn’t believe in each other,” said Gilyard, who scored 24 with 6 assists against the Hawkeyes, a No. 5 seed.

Gilyard, the 5-foot-9 fifth-year player, showed again Thursday that he is the Spiders’ spark/catalyst/engine, with his speed igniting the Richmond offense that bamboozles opponents unfamiliar with it. Iowa had a couple of days to try to do get ready after winning the Big Ten championship Sunday.

“We knew we’re a tough team to scout, the way we run our offense and how many older guys we have,” said Gilyard. “It’s tough to try to guard us."

Iowa averaged 84 points, but “I felt like we could score with them as long as we could contain the (most potent Hawkeyes)," Gilyard said, "and I think we did a really good job defensively.”

UR coach Chris Mooney expressed respect for Iowa in postgame remarks, and then said, “but when you go out there and take the floor, I don’t see anybody that can guard Jacob, necessarily. I feel Tyler (Burton) could have a big game, Grant (Golden) could have a big game.

“So once you get past the conference, the size of the school, or whatever it is, you’re just playing, and then you’re starting to focus on the Xs and Os.”

Mooney, in his 17th year, rattled off some of the big names the Spiders previously tumbled in this tournament: Auburn, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt. Add Iowa, which was ranked No. 16 and defeated Indiana and Purdue in its last two games.

“We’re a very good team. We have probably six really good teams in our conference,” Mooney said of the A-10. They just don’t get opportunities to prove that as often as teams in Division I’s upper tier, he added.

This victory “means a great deal,” Mooney said, “but I think there are a lot of teams in our league capable of it.”

There were times this season UR (24-12) certainly did not look capable of it. Narrow defeats stained the Spiders’ regular season and put their backs to the wall heading into the A-10 tournament.

“I would tell the guys (after close losses), ‘As much as you don’t want to hear this, that’s part of the reason you came back. You weren’t going to come back and go undefeated,’” said Mooney, whose Spiders meet Providence (26-5) here Saturday. “It wasn’t all going to be all perfect, like their careers haven’t been perfect."

Mooney challenged the Spiders to handle adversity and show perseverance.

“The guys certainly have done that in a great way all season, but especially this last week,” he said.