Potentially without Grant Golden and Blake Francis, Spiders still embraced NIT opportunity

“The simpler the surgery is, the better would be my understanding of it,” Mooney said.

The height and weight of the 255-pound Golden could be of great help against a Toledo team that does not have a starter taller than 6-7, or heavier than 210 pounds.

Given the Spiders’ injury situation, their choice to be considered for the NIT may seem surprising. Mooney expressed that last season’s lack of postseason competition because of the pandemic, missed games this season for the same reason, and three defeats in the last three games motivated Richmond to pursue another chance.

“That all plays into it, wanting to play, wanting to do a little better, wanting to compete,” said Mooney. “I’m happy our guys had that response to it, an energetic response, a competitive response, rather than hanging our heads.

“We can’t change anything that happened in the past, or undo the injuries that happened, but we can go in and practice well and compete and play and try to do as well as we possibly can.”