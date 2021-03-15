Potentially without Grant Golden and Blake Francis, Spiders still embraced NIT opportunity

Potentially down two senior starters who are the team’s top two scorers, the University of Richmond still elected to be considered for the NIT, which provided the Spiders access to the 16-team field Sunday night.
UR coach Chris Mooney said Monday that he's not sure if guard Blake Francis (16.1 ppg) or 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (12.7 ppg) will be available against Toledo in the first round. The Spiders (13-8) and Mid-American Conference regular-season champion Rockets (21-8) meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) at the University of North Texas Coliseum, in Denton, Texas.
Mooney said Golden and Francis will be game-time decisions, with Francis recovering from a hip injury and Golden still limited by the fractured middle finger on his left hand.
“Blake’s been a little better each day. Hasn’t moved great yet,” Mooney said of Francis, injured March 1 in the Spiders’ regular-season finale against Saint Joseph’s. “And so, we’re hoping over the next couple of days, something can click. But we probably won’t know until the day of the game.”
Golden has played in three games since injuring his finger Feb. 23, but his abilities to handle the ball, shoot, and rebound were obviously affected. According to Mooney, there is a risk of Golden complicating the injury by continuing to play, and the surgery he faces may become more extensive as a result.
“The simpler the surgery is, the better would be my understanding of it,” Mooney said.
The height and weight of the 255-pound Golden could be of great help against a Toledo team that does not have a starter taller than 6-7, or heavier than 210 pounds.
Given the Spiders’ injury situation, their choice to be considered for the NIT may seem surprising. Mooney expressed that last season’s lack of postseason competition because of the pandemic, missed games this season for the same reason, and three defeats in the last three games motivated Richmond to pursue another chance.
“That all plays into it, wanting to play, wanting to do a little better, wanting to compete,” said Mooney. “I’m happy our guys had that response to it, an energetic response, a competitive response, rather than hanging our heads.
“We can’t change anything that happened in the past, or undo the injuries that happened, but we can go in and practice well and compete and play and try to do as well as we possibly can.”
The entire NIT will be contested in the Dallas area. The winner of the Richmond-Toledo game won’t play again until March 25, a week from Thursday, in the quarterfinals, against the winner of the opening-round game involving A-10 member Saint Louis (14-6) and Mississippi State (15-14).
Mooney said that if the Spiders won Wednesday, they would return to Richmond and then travel again to Texas for the quarterfinal game.
NOTE: UR faces Toledo at the 10,500-seat University of North Texas Coliseum, better known as The Super Pit. The nickname comes from the Coliseum's predecessor, the Men's Gym, known as the Snake Pit, allegedly because gym flooding occasionally drove snakes into the building.
