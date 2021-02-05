Proceeding with caution, Spiders, CAA launch unique football preseason

The first indication this was not a normal preseason-opening practice: snow piles behind Robins Stadium end zones.
It was 40 degrees when University of Richmond players, some of them joyfully whooping, trotted onto the field in helmets and shoulder pads for a Friday morning session.
“I’ve had this day marked since our season got canceled last summer,” said defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
Some Spiders were not present because of COVID-related matters, acknowledged coach Russ Huesman, another sign that this was not a normal preseason-opening practice.
“We’ve had issues, yeah, but I think we’ve got a pretty good amount out here today,” Huesman said before Friday’s practice, the first of 18 before UR starts game-week preparations for the March 6 opener vs. visiting William & Mary.
UR is scheduled to play six games: two against the Tribe, two against James Madison, and two against Elon, in a a CAA arrangement that minimizes travel and costs.
The questions as Richmond proceeds with this odd preseason are not about goings and comings of assistants, depth in the secondary, or improved throwing accuracy of senior Joe Mancuso. They are related to the continuing pandemic, and how diligently CAA teams are willing to push in order to play some spring-semester games.
“I’m going to coach who’s out here, and when they’re out here,” said Huesman. “The bottom line is if you don’t think it’s safe for your players in some capacity, you have the opportunity, I’m sure, to opt out. We’re just hopeful that we can stay healthy and keep practicing, and get our guys ready to play March 6.”
Down I-64 in Williamsburg, William & Mary coach Mike London discussed what he referred to as “the new normal” while sounding every bit as cautious as Huesman.
“We’re just happy to play, and be competitive, and hope that the season has a chance to start and maintain and sustain the opportunities for these student-athletes to play,” said London.
According to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, league teams are required to meet a testing schedule set by the conference before weekend games. Schools will determine courses of action in the cases of positive tests and contact tracing based on health-and-safety guidelines of the schools, local jurisdictions, and states.
Asked what would constitute a successful spring-semester season, Huesman answered, “Obviously, to play games. How many? If we could get the full season in, that would be fantastic, but there’s going to be, obviously, pauses and issues throughout.
“I know our guys are doing a great job of trying to stay safe and healthy, but you just never know.”
Huesman said he intends to use many younger players to ensure his veterans are not involved in so many game snaps that they would experience recovery problems prior to the start of August practice.
Said D'Antonio: "While I'm not at liberty to really roll out exactly some of the things we've talked about or amendments that we've considered, suffice it to say that we've had extensive discussions relative to what next season could look like and how, in the best interest of the conference, whether it be from a safety and well-being standpoint, whether it be from a physical standpoint ...
"We've had ample discussion about all of that to make sure that as we roll into next year, we're set up for success."
The Spiders are expected to allow only players' family members and friends to their three scheduled home football games during the spring-semester season, with no ticket sales.
