Proceeding with caution, Spiders, CAA launch unique football preseason

“I’m going to coach who’s out here, and when they’re out here,” said Huesman. “The bottom line is if you don’t think it’s safe for your players in some capacity, you have the opportunity, I’m sure, to opt out. We’re just hopeful that we can stay healthy and keep practicing, and get our guys ready to play March 6.”

Down I-64 in Williamsburg, William & Mary coach Mike London discussed what he referred to as “the new normal” while sounding every bit as cautious as Huesman.

“We’re just happy to play, and be competitive, and hope that the season has a chance to start and maintain and sustain the opportunities for these student-athletes to play,” said London.

According to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, league teams are required to meet a testing schedule set by the conference before weekend games. Schools will determine courses of action in the cases of positive tests and contact tracing based on health-and-safety guidelines of the schools, local jurisdictions, and states.

Asked what would constitute a successful spring-semester season, Huesman answered, “Obviously, to play games. How many? If we could get the full season in, that would be fantastic, but there’s going to be, obviously, pauses and issues throughout.