Projection reflection: Spiders, Rams Thursday look ahead on A-10 media day

Coach Chris Mooney talks about “new energy” in his University of Richmond basketball program with three transfers and three new assistant coaches.

The Spiders will be trying to repeat as A-10 champions, something that hasn’t been done since Temple won back-to-back-to-back titles 2008-10. The league holds its media day Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., site of the 2023 A-10 tournament March 7-12.

The A-10 this year grows to 15 members with the addition of Loyola Chicago.

UR, which won four games in four days last March at Washington’s Capital One Arena to capture the A-10 championship, will reform behind 6-foot-7 senior Tyler Burton (16.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg). He will be a member of the preseason all-league teams the A-10 reveals Thursday, when the projected order of finish as chosen by head coaches and selected media members will be announced, along with an all-defensive team.

Richmond closed last season 24-13 (10-8 A-10) and eliminated Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament before losing to Providence. The Spiders added transfers Neal Quinn, a 7-footer from Lafayette, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel).

VCU junior guard Ace Baldwin (11.4 ppg, 5.5 apg) will also be recognized on the preseason all-conference teams. The Rams come off a 22-10 season (14-4 A-10) and participated in the NIT, defeating Princeton and falling at Wake Forest.

Dayton and Saint Louis are projected as the A-10 favorites, and both may be nationally ranked in numerous preseason polls.

There are new coaches at Davidson (Matt McKillop), Massachusetts (Frank Martin), Rhode Island (Archie Miller), George Washington (Chris Caputo), Fordham (Keith Urgo), and La Salle (Fran Dunphy).

Davidson and Richmond earned NCAA tournament bids last season.

Since Temple won three consecutive A-10 championships 2008-10 under Dunphy, two titles were won by Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis and Saint Joseph’s, while VCU, Rhode Island and Davidson won one each. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Richmond opens Nov. 7 vs. VMI at the Robins Center while VCU opens that night against Manhattan.