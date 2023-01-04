PROLIFIC SPIDERS
Scoring
Year Player average
1972-73 Aron Stewart 30.2
1973-74 Aron Stewart 26.5
Bob McCurdy 17.6
1974-75 Bob McCurdy 32.9
The University of Richmond’s recently completed sports year was highlighted by the 2022 A-10 men’s basketball championship captured by the Spi…
The University of Richmond lost its starting point guard and second-leading scorer before it scored a basket Saturday against George Mason at …
"Probably he changes things more than anybody I think we’ve had," UR coach Chris Mooney said of Jason Roche's shooting ability.
No Spider has scored more than 40 points in a game since 1975. From 1972-75, Bob McCurdy scored 40 or more six times, and Aaron Stewart did it twice.
The NCAA made a recruiting rule change just in time for Marcus Randolph and the University of Richmond.
This was supposed to be a comforting on-ramp game.
"I think at times we’ve played great, high-level defense and at times we’ve played great, high-level offense.”
The Spiders have an opportunity to remain Queens of the Road early in their A-10 schedule.
With Billy Cosh in charge of the UR offense, the Spiders averaged 31.3 points and 424 yards.
Richmond's Tyler Burton scored 20 or more in his fifth straight game.
