Protection, passing, pace propel Spiders to 41-10 win on Hampton homecoming

HAMPTON — The University of Richmond’s protection, passing and pace overwhelmed Hampton on the Pirates’ homecoming Saturday.

The Spiders seemed to play at a faster speed.

In the first CAA Football meeting of these schools, the Spiders rolled to a 41-10 win at Armstrong Stadium. UR (5-2, 3-1 CAA), ranked No. 19 in the FCS poll and now 4-0 all-time vs. HU, had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty in the second quarter and dropped a likely TD pass in the first quarter.

Those malfunctions may have deeply cut the Spiders in other league games. Their superiority here was such that errors seemed easily overcome.

“Our offense, our coaches have done a great job,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “Our offense knows what to do.”

The Pirates (4-3, 1-3 CAA) struggled to pressure UR quarterback Reece Udinski (30-37, 314 yards, three TDs) and to keep up with the Spiders’ no-huddle approach.

“I’d say that’s something we pride ourselves on, being able to function as a normal offense in a huddle traditionally, but we like to do it a little faster,” said Spiders receiver Jasiah Williams, a Thomas Dale High grad who made nine catches for 98 yards. “And that worked to our advantage today.”

The game matched Richmond offensive coordinator Billy Cosh against his father, Hampton co-defensive coordinator Chris Cosh, UR’s DC in 2016.

“They were just better than we were today,” said HU coach Robert Prunty.

The Spiders held HU to 10 points a week after a 20-10 win over Villanova.

“We have the ability to stop the run game and the shots,” said linebacker Tristan Wheeler. “That’s what a lot of [offenses] are doing now, they know we can stop the run game, so they [try] the shots and we have corners that can shut that down.

“And the D-line is growing up a little bit and doing a great job stuffing the run.”

Richmond played without Savon Smith (hip flexor), who rushed for 331 yards (second on team) and made 19 receptions in Richmond’s first six games, as well as its offensive line leader, tackle Joe More (concussion). Starting tight end Connor Deveney left early in the game with a left shoulder injury.

Richmond scored on three of its first four possessions. On the drive that did not result in points, receiver Nick DeGennaro dropped a probable TD pass.

On Richmond’s first snap, Udinski had plenty of time to scan and hit Jakob Herres (seven catches, 109 yards) with an 18-yard completion. There was a lot of that for the Spiders. Richmond’s offensive line formed a top-notch shield. Udinski came in as the FCS completion-percentage leader (76.2) and had his way with the Pirates.

“Our O-line has been busting their tails all week long just to keep improving,” said Williams.

The Spiders led 17-0 early in the second quarter behind a 22-yard Herres TD reception, a 14–yard reverse by Jerry Garcia, and an 18-yard field goal by Andrew Lopez, filling in for the second consecutive game for starter Jake Larson (hamstring).

“It sets the momentum, sets the tone for the team,” Wheeler said of the early lead.

Pirates tailback Darran Butts broke a pair of tackles on a swing pass and went 74 yards for a TD in the second quarter, cutting UR’s lead to 17-7. After a Richmond TD on a reverse pass by Williams was scratched by an illegal-formation flag, Williams caught a 1-yard TD pass and the Spiders led 24-10 at halftime.

Before the break, Udinski completed 19 of 24 for 219 yards and two TDs, and Williams had seven catches for 90 yards.

“It just comes with the preparation,” said Williams. “Preparation builds confidence from the quarterback throwing the ball to the receivers knowing he’s going to put it in the right place. It builds a connection.”

A 13-yard TD pass from Udinski to Leroy Henley pushed UR’s lead to 31-10 early in the third quarter. Spiders reserve tailback Fonnae Webb ran 87 yards for a TD with 2:11 left.

The Spiders visit Maine next Saturday.