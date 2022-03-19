Providence blowtorches Richmond from 3 on way to NCAA tournament romp

BUFFALO – Instead of playing the Providence team observed on screens and courts throughout the season, the University of Richmond encountered a band of blowtorch operators from 3-point distance.

The Friars weren’t known for their perimeter shooting, until Saturday night at the KeyBank Center, where they rocked Richmond early with 3s, used superior size to deter the Spiders inside, and rolled to a 79-51 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Providence (27-5) moves on to meet Kansas Friday in Chicago in the Sweet 16. The Spiders (24-13) close a season that will forever be recalled for its climactic final chapter: four wins in the A-10 tournament to claim the league championship, and a first-round NCAA tournament knockout of Iowa.

Against Providence, a No. 4 seed and Big East Conference regular-season champion, the 12th-seeded Spiders were looking to advance to the third Sweet 16 in program history. Richmond previously went to the Sweet 16 in 1988 and 2011.

Seven 3s in the first 11 minutes gave Providence a 27-13 lead, and UR played uphill the remainder of the night. The Friars had eight 3s in the first half, after which their lead was 39-24. A 3 gave Providence a 20-point lead (44-24) after 75 second-half seconds.

It was 57-30 with 14:30 left. The Friars finished 12-22 on 3s, white the Spiders hit one of 22.

"That's the best we played all year," said Providence coach Ed Cooley.

UR trailed Rhode Island and Dayton by 15 in A-10 tournament games and rallied to win. Richmond had six comeback victories after trailing by 14 or more this season. But that was tough to see coming against Providence, with interior height and bulk that made paint maneuvering difficult for the Spiders, who weren't catching up with the way they were shooting 3s.

Richmond broke out the pressure defense that helped flip past games, but it did not change this one because of Providence’s quality guard play. After getting blistered out of the gate from 3-point range, the Spiders were unable to string together a series of stops to change the evening’s flow.

Providence ranked fourth among Big East teams in 3-point percentage (34.3). That team did not show up. Two of the Friars’ first three baskets were 3s by Indiana transfer Al Durham. That set the tone. A couple more 3s went down and Richmond coach Chris Mooney called timeout to re-evaluate his team’s defensive plan.

The Spiders came to the end of a bumpy road that began with great promise as the A-10 preseason poll’s second-place team, involved a number of close losses, and then a March resurrection.

UR came into this second-rounder with a five-game winning streak – four A-10 tourney games and the first-round NCAA victory over Iowa – and during that stretch limited opponents to an average of 62.4 points and 41.8% shooting, by far their finest defensive stretch of the season.

Providence shot 50% in Saturday’s first half, and better from 3-point range (8-15, 53.3%). While the Friars were sticking it from 3, the Spiders missed 10 of their 11 attempts from 3 before the break.