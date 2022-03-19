 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Providence coach Ed Cooley delivered a message to UR administration

Providence coach Ed Cooley congratulated UR's administration for sticking with coach Chris Mooney through tough times.

BUFFALO - Unsolicited, Providence coach Ed Cooley delivered a message to the University of Richmond's administration following the Friars' 79-51 win Saturday night over the Spiders in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“The team we played has been playing really, really well, and I would be remiss if I didn't talk about the commitment that Richmond has had to coach (Chris) Mooney,” said Cooley.

“They haven't been to the tournament since (2011), and not many administrations are going to hang in there with someone like that, so it's a credit to their administration for continuing to believe in who I think is one of the best coaches in the country.

"That guy deserves a lot of credit, but the administration deserves a lot of credit for hanging in there when times were tough, and he delivered, so congratulations to Richmond."

