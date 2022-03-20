Providence's successfully executed plan to beat Spiders? Go after 5-9 Jacob Gilyard.

BUFFALO – Providence went after 5-foot-9 Jacob Gilyard. That was a common approach among University of Richmond opponents over the past five years.

But Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the Friars had the personnel to do it well and executed the plan much better than others. They advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 79-51 win that seemed over after 10 minutes.

Providence’s starting guards are 6-4 Al Durham and 6-6 A.J. Reeves. Gilyard had to guard one of them. UR doesn’t play zone.

Immediately after Providence won the tip, it isolated one of those big guards, Durham, and Gilyard on the right side. Richmond supplied help, again and again in these situations. Again and again, the Friars moved the ball to the open man.

Often, that resulted in 3-point shots, and the Big East regular-season champions hit 12 of them in 22 attempts. Sometimes, they just shot over Gilyard.

“It was one of those days, and I don't think our defense was quite good enough, but they made shots when they needed to,” Gilyard said.

Behind four 3s – the first two by Durham – Providence (27-5) led 18-8.

"There's some days the ball just goes in the basket, and there are some days where it don't, and today was one of those days where I thought Al Durham got us off to a great start," said Providence coach Ed Cooley, who viewed this as the Friars' best game of the season. "I thought our energy, I thought the first four minutes set the tone."

The Friars played defense that didn’t allow Richmond (24-13) back in contention.

“I don't know if Providence had shot the ball from 3-point range quite as well as they did today, but we certainly didn't help ourselves,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.

The Spiders missed 21 of 22 from 3-point distance, and 13 of 21 from the free-throw line. This UR team that had won five straight, four of them to capture the A-10 championship and one over Iowa’s in the NCAA’s first round, closed the season proud of its March run and humbled by the way it concluded.