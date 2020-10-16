Queally Athletics Center 'kind of speaks for itself' in expression of UR hoops commitment

The University of Richmond revealed plans to build the Queally Athletics Center in February of 2018. On-site work began during the spring of 2019. Grant Golden was a Spiders basketball player through the announcement, formulation of blueprints, ground-breaking, and construction.
And Wednesday, Golden stood in the $15 Queally Athletics Center, a basketball-support facility that opened this month, before the Spiders began their first official practice of the preseason.
“Obviously, it’s beyond expectations in terms of how nice it is,” said the 6-foot-10 redshirt senior.
John Hardt said he hears a lot of that. Hardt, the school's vice president and director of athletics, on Friday called the Queally Athletics Center "a phenomenal addition to our athletic complex at the University of Richmond, and a tremendous asset to our men's and women's basketball programs."
Spiders' student-athletes and staff members describe the facility as "awesome, incredible, fantastic and tremendous," according to Hardt.
Around the A-10, VCU opened its $25 million Basketball Development Center in 2015 behind the Siegel Center. Apart from the neighboring Rams, there are very few league programs that have facilities comparable to the Spiders.
The Queally Athletics Center, built adjacent to the Robins Center, includes a practice gym, locker rooms and team rooms, sports medicine and strength-and-conditioning areas, and a hall celebrating UR athletics. Connected is repurposed Millhiser Gym, which houses the Student-Athlete Development Center, an academic-support building for all UR athletes, and men's and women's basketball offices.
The Spiders played home basketball games at Millhiser Gym 1922 to 1946.
"While this is a state-of-the-art basketball training facility, it really is uniquely Richmond by tying in the old charm and history of Millhiser Gym," said Hardt.
Also built into the complex is the school's Well-Being Center, a central location for all campus health care, wellness education and nutrition services.
Player development has always been a major component of Richmond’s basketball program, and the Queally Athletics Center helps that process, according to Chris Mooney, in his 16th season as Spiders coach. Additionally, the facility strengthened UR’s recruiting pitch, in the coach's estimation.
“Aside from being shiny and new and exciting, it’s also extremely functional,” Mooney said Wednesday. “I feel like Richmond offers so much and this just demonstrates how committed the school is to basketball without talking about it or watching a video about it. It kind of speaks for itself.
“I think parents can envision their sons being able to spend a majority of their time right here, from locker rooms, to academic support, and this is a great place for them to be.”
A $7.5 million lead gift from alumni Paul and Anne-Marie Queally (Class of 1986) launched fundraising for the building. UR's campus already included Queally Hall, part of the Robins School of Business, and the Queally Center, the school's headquarters for admissions, financial aid and career services. Paul and Anne-Marie Queally also made the lead gifts for both of those buildings.
Following its days in Millhiser Gym, Richmond played home basketball games off campus from 1946 until the Robins Center opened in 1972. Since then, UR basketball teams have practiced and played home games at the Robins Center, which underwent a $17 million renovation in 2013.
Millhiser Gym has been used for student recreation, preseason baseball training and various administrative, academic and social functions. It was built nearly a century ago with funds donated by Clarence and Regina Millhiser in memory of their son, Roger, a Richmond College student who died from complications following surgery.
In 2008, UR announced that Millhiser Gymnasium would be converted into a basketball practice facility at a cost of between $1 and $2 million. But early in 2009, the school suspended that plan primarily because of deteriorating economic conditions.
