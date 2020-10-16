Queally Athletics Center 'kind of speaks for itself' in expression of UR hoops commitment

The Spiders played home basketball games at Millhiser Gym 1922 to 1946.

"While this is a state-of-the-art basketball training facility, it really is uniquely Richmond by tying in the old charm and history of Millhiser Gym," said Hardt.

Also built into the complex is the school's Well-Being Center, a central location for all campus health care, wellness education and nutrition services.

Player development has always been a major component of Richmond’s basketball program, and the Queally Athletics Center helps that process, according to Chris Mooney, in his 16th season as Spiders coach. Additionally, the facility strengthened UR’s recruiting pitch, in the coach's estimation.

“Aside from being shiny and new and exciting, it’s also extremely functional,” Mooney said Wednesday. “I feel like Richmond offers so much and this just demonstrates how committed the school is to basketball without talking about it or watching a video about it. It kind of speaks for itself.

“I think parents can envision their sons being able to spend a majority of their time right here, from locker rooms, to academic support, and this is a great place for them to be.”