Rain probable in Sacramento. All else associated with UR FCS playoff game? Mystery.

Rain seems very likely – 90% chance - in Sacramento Saturday for the University of Richmond’s date at Sacramento State.

Everything else associated with this second-round game in the FCS playoffs is mystery.

Without common opponents and based on different sides of the country, these teams have no strong sense of what the other is about. And that’s the intrigue.

The NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee seeded Big Sky Conference champion Sacramento State (11-0) No. 2 in a 24-team field that includes only eight seeds, and the Hornets had last weekend off with a bye. UR (9-3), of the CAA, was not seeded, and defeated visiting Davidson 41-0 in the first round.

The Spiders arrived in Sacramento Thursday night.

“It’s hard to compare them to conference play,” UR offensive tackle Ryan Coll said of the Hornets, who won 41-10 at Colorado State in September. “But they’re a super-talented team. Their front seven is probably the best that we’re going to see all year, or have seen.”

According to Coll, the Spiders will try to take advantage of an “adaptation period in the first couple drives of the game,” a stretch during which unfamiliar opposing teams adjust to the circumstances.

“We can’t just feel our way out too much. We’ve got to attack them,” said Coll, a 6-foot-5 324-pounder from Gainesville. “That’s the hardest part about playing a team you know nothing about. It’s really easy to start slow. You want to feel it out.

“We need to come out firing right away. Can’t wait around.”

The long trip, necessitated because so many of the seeds are schools in the western half of the country, allows many Spiders who have never traveled outside of the east to visit California, a playoff bonus in their eyes, according to cornerback Bryson Parker.

“I’m just really excited to play out west and just see what west coast ball has to offer,” said Parker, a sophomore from Charlotte.

Sacramento State has won 19 consecutive Big Sky Conference games.

“When you’ve got great teams that go undefeated, you’ve got some special players, and I think they’ve got a couple of special players on offense and a couple of special players on defense that can carry the load when you need it,” said UR coach Russ Huesman.

The Spiders practiced in the rain at Robins Stadium Wednesday morning, inclement weather that pleased Huesman because of the Sacramento Saturday forecast.

“The balls, they can keep them semi-dry,” said Huesman. “It’s your hands. Do you wear gloves? Do you not wear gloves?”

Hornet Stadium (cap. 21,195) has FieldTurf.

The Spiders heavily rely on the passing of Reece Udinski, one of the FCS’ top quarterbacks. The Hornets feature a two-quarterback system and Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year Cameron Skattebo, who has rushed for 1,251 yards. In each of seven games, Skattebo gained more than 100 yards.

The Hornets were the No. 4 seed last year and in their first playoff game fell 24-19 at home to unseeded South Dakota State. Sacramento State was also the No. 4 seed in 2019 and in its first playoff game fell 42-28 at home to unseeded Austin Peay.

The Hornets did not play in 2020, or the spring of 2021, because of the pandemic.

The winner of Richmond-Sacramento State in the quarterfinals meets the winner of Furman at Incarnate Word, which is the No. 7 seed.