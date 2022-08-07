Raise in play could lead to raise in pay for Spiders defensive assistants

Jeff Hanson broke in as a college football assistant coach in 1971. Before Friday, it’s unlikely he ever was publicly promised a pay increase in preseason if his group did its job well.

University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman sounded and looked serious while making the pledge Friday after the Spiders’ first practice of the season.

Huesman was discussing UR’s defensive line, missing big-play makers from last season as well as Aidan Murray, a redshirt senior tackle who suffered an Achilles tendon injury during summer workouts. Murray, a 6-foot-4 297-pound captain, will not play this year.

Huesman noted the challenge that Hanson, defensive tackles coach, and Chris Ellis, coach of defensive ends, face before UR opens at Virginia on Sept. 3, and thereafter.

Speaking of those two assistants, Huesman said they “are going to earn every dime they make here at this university getting those people ready ... If they have those guys ready and they play really well, then I think I’ll give Hanson and Ellis a raise at the end of the year.”

Each of those assistants know what good defense looks and feels like. Hanson stood out as a linebacker at UR on some of the Spiders' finest teams in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and has been a defensive coach since.

Ellis starred at Virginia Tech as an all-ACC defensive end, played in four bowl games, and went on to a three-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills (2008-10).

Richmond, picked to finish fourth in the CAA preseason poll, has experience on offense and a new coordinator, Billy Cosh, who came from VMI. Four transfers, led by quarterback Reece Udinski (VMI, Maryland), were added to Spiders offense.

The defense, without any transfer fortification, brings back some notable players, but is also without several from last year, when the Spiders won their last four games to finish 6-5 (4-4 CAA).

“We have guys that have been here, who are seniors, are leaders, and everyone is funneling down, passing on information, tips, and just getting those guys that are filling in, getting them right,” said redshirt junior linebacker Tristan Wheeler, a captain and among 35 players (13 linebackers) on the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award that annually goes to the top FCS defensive player.

“So I’m not worried about those guys stepping up. They all have some experience and we have leaders ahead of them that are helping them through the process.”

The Spiders collected 30 sacks last season. Players responsible for 21 of them are gone. That includes end Darius Reynolds (9.5 sacks among 13 tackles for losses), tackle Kobie Turner (3 sacks among 10.5 tackles for losses, now at Wake Forest), and the injured tackle Murray (5 sacks among 7.5 tackles for losses). Also gone is linebacker Tyler Dressler, last year’s second-leading tackler, behind Wheeler.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve still got a lot of time to get it done,” said Huesman.

He likes what he has seen from a pair of ends, 6-2, 245-pound redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Grant, and 6-3, 250-pound redshirt junior Marlem Louis. Louis is one of the strongest Spiders, according to Huesman, and after the completion of springs drills was named the winner of the Gus Lee Winter Warrior Award, which goes each year to the UR player who stood out during offseason training.

“Obviously we feel good about Jeremiah Grant and Marlem Louis. They’ve played a lot of snaps. Those two kids are dynamic,” Huesman said. Among defensive tackles, the coach mentioned that redshirt senior Ray Eldridge also has experience.

“Finding the other pieces and the depth to it is where they’re going to earn their money,” Huesman said of assistant coaches Hanson and Ellis.