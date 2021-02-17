Rams control UR on the glass, pull away late for 68-56 win

As expected, turnovers surfaced as a major component in the Richmond-at-VCU game Wednesday night. The ones the Rams usually cause didn’t show up. The ones they committed nearly cost them their sixth straight victory in a low-possession game.

VCU, however, surged at the end of both halves and controlled the glass to put away the Spiders 68-56, fortifying the Rams’ NCAA tournament portfolio and increasing the pressure on the Spiders to make some hay in the regular-season’s last leg.

VCU (16-4, 9-2 A-10) led 53-52 with 7 minutes left, and the offensive efficiency faded for Richmond (11-5, 4-3 A-10). The Spiders looked tired, which was understandable. They hadn’t played a Division I game since Jan. 26. UR shot 33%.

VCU outrebounded UR 43-27. The Rams have won 18 of the last 34 meetings, and 10 of the last 13.

Guard Bones Hyland led VCU with an efficient 20 (7 for 12), and forward Nathan Cayo scored 18 for the Spiders, who committed only six turnovers. VCU had 16, most unforced. The Rams’ opponents were averaging 18 turnovers.