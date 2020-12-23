Rams remain on campus for holiday break while Spiders permitted to go home

The Spiders, who tested following Tuesday’s game, are scheduled to report back to UR on Dec. 26. They will be tested that afternoon. Richmond will not resume workouts until results from those tests are available, according to coach Chris Mooney.

“Outside of basketball, there’s a lot of things to be thankful for and the fact that we’re going to get time to spend with our families and everybody’s healthy, that’s something to be thankful for and we’re certainly looking forward to,” UR senior forward Grant Golden said after Tuesday’s game. “Hopefully, everybody stays safe and does what they’re supposed to at home and we come back and everybody tests negative and we go from there.”

The Spiders were shut down for about a week in early December (two missed games) by three positive tests in the program, no players, and contact tracing.

“I’ll make sure we talk about some of the things that have helped so far this season and make sure that we recognize how important it is to have negative tests,” Mooney said Monday. “From the coaches I’ve talked to and the things that I’ve read, it feels like there are quite a few programs staying [on campuses]. Some are going home.”

Richmond’s players have been at UR since mid-July. Mooney said that factored into the decision made at his school.