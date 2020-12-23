Rams remain on campus for holiday break while Spiders permitted to go home

VCU basketball players stay on campus through their holiday break. University of Richmond players go home.
As teams try to remain free of COVID for their upcoming league seasons during a pandemic surge, coaches, administrators and medical personnel throughout college basketball weigh the risks of allowing players to return home for a few days versus staying on campuses and continuing to follow schools’ health-and-safety guidelines.
The holiday break is the same length for UR and VCU. The Spiders lost to Hofstra at the Robins Center Tuesday, and open their A-10 season Dec. 30 at Davidson. The Rams defeated James Madison Tuesday at the Siegel Center and open their A-10 season Dec. 30 at Saint Joseph’s.
According to VCU coach Mike Rhoades, the decision to keep the Rams in town was made after considering “doctors' and our administration's recommendation.”
Rhoades said he wants VCU’s players “to get a mental vacation and a physical vacation here, just for a couple days. And get a lot of sleep and eat really well. And just sort of clear their mind of everything and just do things the right way.”
The Rams will also have plenty of time during the break to lift weights, shoot, and prepare for their A-10 schedule in other ways, Rhoades said.
The Spiders left Richmond Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, with Andre Gustavson, a resident of Finland, accompanying teammate Connor Crabtree, who’s from Hillsborough, N.C. Some Spiders will take flights, some will drive. Two Richmond players, Nathan Cayo and Matt Grace, are Canadians and headed to their homes. Others live in Missouri (Jacob Gilyard), Massachusetts (Tyler Burton), and Wisconsin (walk-on Sullivan Kulju).
The Spiders, who tested following Tuesday’s game, are scheduled to report back to UR on Dec. 26. They will be tested that afternoon. Richmond will not resume workouts until results from those tests are available, according to coach Chris Mooney.
“Outside of basketball, there’s a lot of things to be thankful for and the fact that we’re going to get time to spend with our families and everybody’s healthy, that’s something to be thankful for and we’re certainly looking forward to,” UR senior forward Grant Golden said after Tuesday’s game. “Hopefully, everybody stays safe and does what they’re supposed to at home and we come back and everybody tests negative and we go from there.”
The Spiders were shut down for about a week in early December (two missed games) by three positive tests in the program, no players, and contact tracing.
“I’ll make sure we talk about some of the things that have helped so far this season and make sure that we recognize how important it is to have negative tests,” Mooney said Monday. “From the coaches I’ve talked to and the things that I’ve read, it feels like there are quite a few programs staying [on campuses]. Some are going home.”
Richmond’s players have been at UR since mid-July. Mooney said that factored into the decision made at his school.
“That’s a long time, and I thought it was important for them and for their families to spend some time together at Christmas,” he said.
The Rams have been in Richmond since mid-June. Though Rhoades views the circumstances as unfortunate for his players, he said they understand VCU’s decision because it gives the team the best chance to play the remainder of the season without COVID-related interruptions.
As the VCU and UR schedules are currently arranged, each team has 18 A-10 games left in the regular season.
Staff writer Wayne Epps Jr. contributed to this story.
