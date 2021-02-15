Rams, Spiders 'couldn’t be more different stylistically' as they head into meeting

Depth. Eight Rams average 15 or more minutes, with only Hyland averaging more than 30 (31.5 mpg), which is why coach Mike Rhoades can maintain defensive pressure throughout games. Players get rests.

Four Spiders – Gilyard, Francis, and forwards Nathan Cayo and Tyler Burton average 29 or more minutes. Richmond’s depth took a preseason hit with the knee injury of starting guard Nick Sherod (out for year) and an in-season hit with a fractured foot suffered by 6-6 Connor Crabtree, the former sixth man who’s still in a walking boot.

Speaking of facing a VCU team with several quality reserve options, Mooney said, “We’re going to need contributions from everybody, and we’re going to need guys to come in and play off the bench ... The games are intense for the rivalry purposes and sped up because of the style of play.”

Turnovers Committed. Nobody in the A-10 averages more turnovers than VCU (15 tpg). Nobody in the A-10 averages fewer turnovers than Richmond (10.7 tpg).

Rhythm. VCU experienced one brief COVID pause in December because of an issue in its program. The Spiders have taken three breaks due to positive tests and contact tracing in their program. Sunday night’s 90-49 win over Division III St. Mary’s (Md.) was Richmond’s first game since Jan. 26.