Rams, Spiders 'couldn’t be more different stylistically' as they head into meeting

George Mason played two home games during a week in early January. On a Wednesday, the Patriots lost to VCU 66-61. On a Saturday, GMU fell to Richmond 77-57.
“They couldn’t be more different stylistically … defensively, offensively,” Patriots coach Dave Paulsen said of VCU and UR.
On Wednesday at the Siegel Center, those styles meet for the first time this season. The Spiders (11-4, 4-2 A-10) and Rams (15-4, 8-2 A-10), who also get together March 6 at the Robins Center, compete for city bragging rights, positioning in the league standings for A-10 tournament seeding, and consideration for at-large bids to the NCAA tournament.
To Paulsen’s point, VCU often presses, swarms the ball defensively with traps everywhere, and forces an average of 18 turnovers, which ranks eighth nationally.
“I like their guys’ fight,” said Paulsen.
Richmond, for the most part, plays half-court defense, reserving the energy of guards Jacob Gilyard (37 mpg) and Blake Francis (35 mpg).
Other differences:
Bones vs. Balance. The Rams lean heavily on sophomore guard Bones Hyland (19.3 ppg), the A-10’s third-leading scorer.
“He plays the game at his own pace. He doesn’t get sped up, and he doesn’t get rattled,” Paulsen said of Hyland.
Swingman Vince Williams (10.9 ppg) is the only other VCU player who averages more than 6.9 points. It’s a perimeter-based approach, essentially, with Hyland and Williams most dangerous as 3-point shooters.
Richmond’s defensive counter against such players is “not settling for contesting the 3, but making the guy so uncomfortable he doesn’t take it, or making it so that it’s too difficult to make,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.
Each Spiders starter averages 11.3 points or more. When Richmond is at its best, 6-foot-10 Grant Golden is the ball-distributing centerpiece and interior threat around which UR revolves.
Experience: Richmond starts four seniors. The leaders, Golden and Gilyard, are among the most experienced players in the country.
The Rams’ eight-man rotation includes two seniors, 6-8 Corey Douglas and 6-8 Levi Stockard, and Stockard arrived during the offseason from Kansas State, where he averaged 8.6 minutes, 7.8 minutes and 16.6 minutes in his three seasons.
Expectations vs. Overachieving. Largely because of the preponderance of veterans who keyed last year’s 24-7 finish, the Spiders were picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll. VCU was projected as the ninth-place finisher among 14, because so many new players were stepping into prominent roles.
Depth. Eight Rams average 15 or more minutes, with only Hyland averaging more than 30 (31.5 mpg), which is why coach Mike Rhoades can maintain defensive pressure throughout games. Players get rests.
Four Spiders – Gilyard, Francis, and forwards Nathan Cayo and Tyler Burton average 29 or more minutes. Richmond’s depth took a preseason hit with the knee injury of starting guard Nick Sherod (out for year) and an in-season hit with a fractured foot suffered by 6-6 Connor Crabtree, the former sixth man who’s still in a walking boot.
Speaking of facing a VCU team with several quality reserve options, Mooney said, “We’re going to need contributions from everybody, and we’re going to need guys to come in and play off the bench ... The games are intense for the rivalry purposes and sped up because of the style of play.”
Turnovers Committed. Nobody in the A-10 averages more turnovers than VCU (15 tpg). Nobody in the A-10 averages fewer turnovers than Richmond (10.7 tpg).
Rhythm. VCU experienced one brief COVID pause in December because of an issue in its program. The Spiders have taken three breaks due to positive tests and contact tracing in their program. Sunday night’s 90-49 win over Division III St. Mary’s (Md.) was Richmond’s first game since Jan. 26.
“I think it’s an impossible situation to manage,” said Mooney. “Again, there are far worse things that have happened, and people are in far worse conditions. But I think it’s an impossible situation to manage. You’re just kind of stuck.”
UR SCHEDULE NOTE: A-10 member Fordham announced Sunday that it’s pausing for two weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at its Rose Hill campus, which makes the Feb. 23 date at UR unlikely, though that game hasn't been officially postponed. Based on what Mooney suggested after Sunday’s game, the Spiders will face VCU Wednesday (7 p.m on CBS Sports Network), and then perhaps respond to the A-10 designing new schedules for the remainder of the season.
“As far as I know, I think the A-10 is going to look at the schedule, I don’t know if it’s game by game, but maybe week by week,” Mooney said. “Some teams have separated themselves in terms of NCAA opportunities … There are so many variables in play.
“We’re going to try to play the best possible teams we can down the stretch.“
