Rams, Spiders 'couldn’t be more different stylistically' entering Wednesday meeting

Swingman Vince Williams (10.9 ppg) is the only other VCU player who averages more than 6.9 points. It’s a perimeter-based approach, essentially, with Hyland and Williams most dangerous as 3-point shooters.

Richmond’s defensive counter against such players is “not settling for contesting the 3, but making the guy so uncomfortable he doesn’t take it, or making it so that it’s too difficult to make,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.

Each Spiders starter averages 11.3 points or more. When Richmond is at its best, 6-foot-10 Grant Golden is the ball-distributing centerpiece and interior threat around which UR revolves.

Experience: Richmond starts four seniors. The leaders, Golden and Gilyard, are among the most experienced players in the country.

"They've been through it all before. Some of our guys, they're going through this for the first time in meaningful games at the end of the year," said VCU coach Mike Rhoades. "We just got to go through it. Now I'll also say this, is when you're out on the court, no one's ever asked you how old you are or what grade you're in. They want to know if you can play or not."