Rams 'stress out' Spiders in A-10 field hockey semis, meet Hawks in final

Twice VCU caused that distinctive “thud” that resonates when a hard plastic field hockey ball meets a goal’s wooden base. Only once did the shot count. That was sufficient.

The top-seeded Rams got a goal from junior Janne Wetzel with 2:22 left to edge fourth-seeded Richmond 1-0 in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament Friday before about 100 fans at Cary Street Field. On Thursday, Wetzel was named A-10 defensive player of the year.

VCU (8-0) advanced to Saturday’s noon final at Cary Street Field against No. 3 Saint Joseph’s (5-2), which eliminated No. 2 Lock Haven 4-2 Friday. The Hawks won the last three A-10 championships, and will play in their fifth consecutive title game. VCU joined the A-10 in 2012, and has not won a field hockey championship in that league. The Rams and Hawks did not meet this season.

“We’re happy to get the win, obviously, but we’re not satisfied yet,” said VCU's Stacey Bean, the A-10 coach of the year. “We’ve still got work to do.”

Wetzel, from Munich and one of several international Rams, scored off a penalty-corner opportunity. VCU earned five of those compared to the three of Richmond (4-3), and the Rams outshot the Spiders 9-4.