Rams 'stress out' Spiders to take A-10 field hockey semifinals win

Twice VCU caused that distinctive “thud” that resonates when a hard plastic field hockey ball meets a goal’s wooden base. Only once did the shot count. That was sufficient.
The top-seeded Rams got a goal from junior Janne Wetzel with 2:22 left to edge fourth-seeded Richmond 1-0 in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament Friday before about 100 fans at Cary Street Field. On Thursday, Wetzel was named A-10 defensive player of the year.
VCU (8-0) moves on to Saturday’s noon final against No. 2 Lock Haven or No. 3 Saint Joseph’s. Those teams played in Friday’s second semifinal. Saint Joseph’s won the last three A-10 championships.
“We’re happy to get the win, obviously, but we’re not satisfied yet,” said VCU coach Stacey Bean. “We’ve still got work to do.”
Wetzel, from Munich and one of several international Rams, scored off a penalty-corner opportunity. VCU earned five of those compared to the three of Richmond (4-3), and the Rams outshot the Spiders 9-4.
“For us, we showed a lot of maturity and discipline, and confidence on the ball,” said Bean, whose team won the A-10 regular-season championship for the first time in program history. “We were very confident possessing the ball, and when you have a team that has the technical ability, and also the confidence to do that, it puts a lot of pressure and strain and stress on the defense.
“That’s ideally what you want to make another team feel. You want to stress them out.”
Off an earlier penalty-corner chance, VCU appeared to score on a shot by Maite Sturm with eight minutes left in the third quarter. That was disallowed because of an obstruction infraction on one of the Rams.
This was Richmond’s third loss to VCU this spring. The Rams won 3-1 on March 13 at Cary Street Field, and 2-1 (shootout) at UR on April 3. In that one, both teams scored in the opening three minutes. Friday at VCU, defenses clamped down and most of the play was in the midfield.
“I just don’t think we were able to capitalize off our opportunities when we did have them,” said UR coach Jamie Montgomery. “That was tough.”
Montgomery described the spring-semester season, created because the normal fall season was canceled by the pandemic, as “hard-fought, fast, and a roller coaster, but a fun one.”
The VCU-Richmond series is tied 23-23. The Rams have won five of the last six meetings.
