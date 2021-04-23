Rams 'stress out' Spiders to take A-10 field hockey semifinals win

Twice VCU caused that distinctive “thud” that resonates when a hard plastic field hockey ball meets a goal’s wooden base. Only once did the shot count. That was sufficient.

The top-seeded Rams got a goal from junior Janne Wetzel with 2:22 left to edge fourth-seeded Richmond 1-0 in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament Friday before about 100 fans at Cary Street Field. On Thursday, Wetzel was named A-10 defensive player of the year.

VCU (8-0) moves on to Saturday’s noon final against No. 2 Lock Haven or No. 3 Saint Joseph’s. Those teams played in Friday’s second semifinal. Saint Joseph’s won the last three A-10 championships.

“We’re happy to get the win, obviously, but we’re not satisfied yet,” said VCU coach Stacey Bean. “We’ve still got work to do.”

Wetzel, from Munich and one of several international Rams, scored off a penalty-corner opportunity. VCU earned five of those compared to the three of Richmond (4-3), and the Rams outshot the Spiders 9-4.