Rams, who exceeded expectations, wait for Spiders, who didn't, in A-10 quarterfinals

VCU overachieved and the University of Richmond underperformed, based on the A-10 preseason poll.

The Rams were forecast as the fourth-place finisher, viewed in November as heavily dependent on young players and without 6-foot-7 Jamir Watkins (likely starter) and 6-4 Jarren McAllister (rotation member) because of offseason knee injuries. Point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. was also out to start the year, still recovering from an offseason Achilles rupture.

But VCU (21-8) came in third place. And the Rams entered Saturday in second place, with a shot at a share of the A-10 regular-season title.

The Rams have been led by the career-best play of seniors Vince Williams Jr and KeShawn Curry, and of Baldwin, a sophomore. VCU improved notably on the offensive end in league play and, with a defense that was already among the nation's best, the group strung together eight straight wins before a 69-65 loss at Saint Louis Saturday to close the regular season.

"We're a pretty good team. And the way we play, a lot of people don't like to play against us," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said after Saturday's game. "That's great for a conference tournament. But we also know that any team can beat us as well."

Richmond (19-12) was projected as the second-place finisher. The Spiders began the season with a starting lineup comprised of two sixth-year players (6-10 Grant Golden, 6-4 Nick Sherod) and two fifth-year players (5-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-7 Nathan Cayo) to go with 6-7 junior Tyler Burton, who coach Chris Mooney believes will be one of the finest players in program history.

The Spiders finished sixth. How?

“My best answer would probably be we’ve had four losses on the last possession of the game [or OT],” said Mooney.

The Spiders fell to Davidson, VCU, George Mason and Dayton in those games, with all but the defeat to GMU occurring at the Robins Center.

“We’d love to have those back, and they’re against some of the best teams, right? VCU, Davidson, Dayton,” Mooney said, speaking of the A-10’s top three seeds. “I’ve gone over those 1,000 times in my head, what we might have been able to do differently, or how they might have been able to turn out differently.”

Mooney, in his 17th season, also noted, “We haven’t made shots enough … We haven’t shot well. We’ve got to knock down those shots.”

Richmond lost four of its last seven games, and its final two.

VCU, on Saturday, lost for the first time since Feb. 2. With Dayton's win over first-place Davidson on Saturday, the Rams could've claimed the A-10 tournament's top seed with a victory at Saint Louis. Now, after a loss, the Rams must try to reset and rebound this week — with NCAA tournament at-large hopes still hanging on.

"When you play in the conference tournament, nothing matters but winning the moment that you're in, winning the game that you're in," Rhoades said. "And that's got to be our approach all week."

But VCU, in third, still secured one of four double-byes. Those go to the top four seeds, and the Rams clinched that with a win at Massachusetts on Feb. 26. The Rams won’t begin play in the A-10 tournament at Washington’s Capital One Arena until Friday night’s 8:30 quarterfinal. UR opens Thursday night in the second round.

If Richmond tops the winner of No. 11 Rhode Island (14-15) and No. 14 Duquesne (6-23), which play Wednesday, it will face VCU in Friday night's quarterfinals. The Rams won the two regular-season meetings.

Note: Thursday and Friday games will be televised by the USA Network, Saturday’s semifinals move to the CBS Sports Network, and Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game will be broadcast by CBS.

