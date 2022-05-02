Ray Baran, Spiders, enter SoCon lax tourney with unpleasant memory to erase

The University of Richmond was the top seed in last year’s Southern Conference lacrosse tournament, playing at home. Second-seeded High Point started fast, leading 7-1 midway through the second quarter, and held off the Spiders 11-8.

That could have closed the college career of UR defenseman Ryan Baran, though he had one more year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic.

“Last year losing was a big part of me wanting to come back,” said Baran. “I remember specifically after we lost last year, in the locker room I went up to (teammate) Tim Adams, who I didn’t think was going to want to come back, and I told him, ‘We’ve got to come back and we have to win this thing again.’”

The Spiders captured SoCon championships in 2019 and 2018. Baran and Adams, a midfielder, elected to return for fifth years.

Thursday in the semifinals of the SoCon tournament at High Point’s Vert Stadium, second seeded Richmond (9-4, 4-1 SoCon) meets third-seeded High Point (7-7, 2-3 SoCon) at 8 p.m., after fourth-seeded VMI (4-10, 2-3 SoCon) at 5 p.m. challenges top-seeded Jacksonville (13-2, 5-0 SoCon), which is ranked No. 8. The championship game will be played at the same site Saturday at noon.

“In some sense, this whole year has kind of been playing for this tournament,” said Baran, a resident of Berwyn, Pa. “I didn’t want to get ahead of myself in any way, but it’s a big thing that us as a senior class, and us as the fifth-years that came back to this program, have been working for this entire year.

“It’s definitely a special moment to be back in the tournament, back chasing another championship for us, but we’re not going to let the moment get too big. We’re going to do what we can, prepare the right way, and we have a game Thursday and we’ve got to win that game first for anything to happen.”

UR won at High Point 16-5 on April 23, holding the Panthers to their fewest goals since February of 2018. Spider Ryan Lanchbury scored five times and had two assists. Lanchbury is the SoCon’s career goals leader (159), was named the league’s 2021 offensive player of the year, and is one of 25 national nominees for the Tewaaraton Award this season.

“We know we’re going to get their best shot at their home stadium,” UR coach Dan Chemotti said of the Panthers.

The No. 18 Spiders come off Saturday’s 14-12 win over visiting VMI, which led 8-7 at halftime. Chemotti said “a very spirited conversation” occurred among Spiders during the break.

“It wasn’t our best effort from the beginning,” said Baran. “We came out of the locker room with a different type of energy.”

A comparable early-game approach will likely equate to elimination and season’s end in the SoCon tournament, according to Baran, who Chemotti views as a tone-setting defensive leader.

“Ray is so steady, so reliable,” Chemotti said.

With UR holding a 14-12 lead over VMI and four minutes left Saturday, the Keydets had possession looking for a tighten-it-up goal. Baran caused a turnover, picked up the loose ball, and the afternoon’s drama was essentially extinguished via that defensive execution.

“When I saw that (Baran) was on the ball in the moment, I relaxed, I’ll be honest, because I felt like, ‘All right, this is a guy whose sense of urgency is always high and (he) always makes plays, especially in these moments,’” said Chemotti. “And he made a play.”

Richmond is the only SoCon team to qualify for the league tournament each year it’s been held (since 2015), and has reached the title game each year. There was no league tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.