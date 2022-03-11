Reaching NCAAs from A-10 is tougher than before. UR's Chris Mooney judged by old standard.

WASHINGTON – Rhode Island on Friday fired David Cox, a former William & Mary point guard who coached the Rams for four years.

Thursday’s 64-59 loss to the University of Richmond here in the A-10 tournament’s second round surely did not help – Cox’s team led by 15 in the second half – and neither did dropping 12 of 15 games to close the year.

What ultimately doomed Cox was the failure to drive teams to the NCAA tournament. Most A-10 schools spend big on their men’s basketball programs, and want returns.

However, it has become far more challenging for A-10 teams to make the NCAAs than not so long ago.

Here we bring into the conversation Richmond's Chris Mooney, whose job status is again a very hot topic at the A-10 tournament. Mooney, in his 17th year, has led the Spiders to two NCAA bids (2010, 2011). At 24-7, UR seemed in position to qualify in 2020, when there was no NCAA tournament due to the pandemic.

In 2014, six A-10 teams went to the NCAAs. Five went in 2013, and four in 2012. Xavier, Temple, and Butler are no longer in the league. In each of the last two NCAA tournaments, two of 14 A-10 teams were involved, the league champ and one at-large entry.

Metrics determining NCAA tournament at-large teams favor the sport’s top tier more than ever. Nevertheless, A-10 coaches face the same scrutiny regarding NCAA qualification as they did when the conference was significantly stronger.

“It’s certainly stacked in the favor of the high-major conference teams, proven every year by the number of at-large bids,” Mooney said of NCAA tournament selection process. “The argument would be that they’ve earned it because they’re the highest-level teams. But it just seems like there are so many opportunities for them to improve their position.”

Richmond made the NCAA tournament in 2004 with an A-10 record of 10-6. Those Spiders were 20-12 when selected. Mooney's current team is 20-12.

John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, keeps his own counsel on the Mooney matter. The coach and UR agreed to a two-year extension in September of 2020, and Mooney's contract runs two more seasons. That deal does nothing to reduce speculation about his future. The Spiders began this season projected as the second-place finisher in the league and finished sixth with a veteran group.

The Spiders have 20 wins for the seventh time in the Mooney era. There’s that, and a substantial amount of other positives the UR community embraces about Mooney. Two things stick out in a negative direction.

Mooney’s teams, like almost all others in the A-10, haven’t fared well against A-10 neighbor VCU, which the Spiders meet in Friday night’s A-10 quarterfinals. Since joining the league in 2012, VCU is the A-10’s most successful program in league competition (121-51), and the Rams have gone to 12 NCAA tournaments since 2004. Mooney’s Spiders are 7-22 against VCU.

And then there’s the NCAA tournament expectation, a very real standard at heavily invested Richmond. It certainly does not apply every year, but periodic qualification seems the bar to reach at a minimum level. League improvement would assist UR and every other A-10 program in this area. Help appears to be on the way. Loyola Chicago becomes the league’s 15th member in July.