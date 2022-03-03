Recovering from 'dunk funk,' Spiders visit St. Bonaventure for final regular-season game

Recovering from dunk funk looms large in the University of Richmond’s final regular-season game.

The Spiders (19-11, 10-7 A-10), who play Friday night at St. Bonaventure (19-8, 11-5 A-10), come off one of the most memorable finishes in modern program history. UR lost to visiting Dayton 55-53 Tuesday night, falling victim to a dunk off a lob inbounds pass from the baseline with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Flyers guard Malachi Smith delivered a well-placed pass and forward R.J. Blakney executed the right-handed slam. They pulled off the play with outstanding timing and Richmond failed to defend the most obvious, basic maneuver in the situation. That can leave a mark, particularly if you had a strong sense about what Dayton planned to do, which UR coach Chris Mooney said the Spiders did.

Apart from that decisive glitch, "I thought we played great defensively, maybe our best game defensively," Mooney said.

Offensively, Richmond shot 35.7%, scoring its fewest points since beating Fordham 52-50 in the 2019 A-10 tournament. UR's top scorer going into the Dayton game, junior forward Tyler Burton (17 ppg), scored 3 points, without a field goal in five attempts. He played only three first-half minutes due to foul trouble.

"We didn't shoot well enough," said Richmond forward Grant Golden. "(The Flyers) did a great job, but just some guys had a hard time getting in a rhythm. Obviously, 6 for 13 from me is unacceptable. Missed way too many easy ones. Just all around, not good from the guys we need most."

Richmond has been forced to recover from similar late-game heroics by opponents at the Robins Center. On Jan. 14, Davidson’s Michael Jones hit a tie-breaking 3 with 3.3 seconds left in the Wildcats’ 87-84 win. On Jan. 29, VCU’s Vince Williams converted a tie-breaking 3 with 25 seconds left in the Rams’ 64-62 win.

The Spiders responded admirably following those defeats. They won three consecutive A-10 road games after the Davidson dagger by Jones. After VCU stuck UR, the Spiders again won three straight.

This Dayton Dunk game, however, is in a different category and raises a question about how much the Spiders can take, in terms of the cumulative effect of narrow defeats, this late in a season during which they’ve been repeatedly stung at closing time.

Richmond has played 11 games decided by six or fewer points, or that went into overtime. The Spiders won four of them (Toledo, ODU, GMU, Saint Louis), and lost seven of them (Drake, Maryland, Miss. St., Davidson, VCU, GMU, Dayton).

UR faces the Bonnies on senior night, and all five St. Bonaventure regulars are seniors. The tallest of the bunch, 6-foot-10 shot-blocker Osun Osunniyi, did not play Tuesday in a 74-51 loss at VCU because of an ankle issue, and the team also dealt with some sickness.

St. Bonaventure was the unanimous pick to win the league in the A-10 preseason poll, with Richmond projected second. UR beat the Bonnies 71-61 when the teams met at the Robins Center on the night of Feb. 4. Burton scored a career-high 36 in that one. Because of airplane mechanical issues coming out of Buffalo the day before that game, what should have been a five-hour trip for the Bonnies turned into a 12-hour trip. They arrived in Richmond at about midnight.

The rematch, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday, will be televised by ESPN2 as part of the A-10’s “Friday Night Showcase” series. St. Bonaventure can secure a top-four A-10 finish, which means the Bonnies would have to win three rather than four games to capture the league championship.

They seem to have the on-paper edge, but, “This is college basketball," said Mooney. "There will not be one night of games where there’s not a surprising result.”