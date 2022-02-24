Regular Friday ESPN2 exposure makes UR 'a very relevant program in college basketball'

As an A-10 team packed with experience and projected to figure in the league’s regular-season race, the University of Richmond was rewarded prior to its opener.

The league presented to the Spiders four appearances in seven A-10 “Friday Night Showcase” games televised by ESPN2 from Jan. 21 through the regular-season’s conclusion. Richmond (18-10, 9-6 A-10) was picked second in the conference’s preseason poll and hasn’t met those expectations, but continues to receive the prime-time benefits.

Saint Louis (19-9, 10-5 A-10) visits the Robins Center Friday night, the second of three consecutive Fridays that the Spiders appear on a national stage when few other college games are televised. Richmond played at VCU last Friday night and next Friday night visits St. Bonaventure, the unanimous favorite in the A-10 preseason poll, in the final regular-season game for both teams.

“No. 1, I think it’s great that the A-10 has added this Friday night window,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, speaking of the “Friday Night Showcase” that has been associated with A-10 basketball since 2015. “We really want to play them at home. I think the Robins Center is such a great venue. It looks great on television.”

The Spiders’ four appearances in the A-10’s “Friday Night Showcase” match the four appearances of St. Bonaventure this season. No other league team has more than two. The A-10 and ESPN are interested in featuring key games that highlight the league’s quality in that Friday night space.

In addition to Richmond’s four “Friday Night Showcase” appearances, the Spiders on Friday, Jan. 14, played Davidson at the Robins Center in a 9 p.m. game that was televised by ESPNU.

The Friday night opportunities make “you a very relevant school, a very relevant program in college basketball, which is an extremely competitive field,” said Mooney.

“If you can be relevant and be there, then you have a better chance to attract good players and hopefully just continue to be as good as possible because you have talent, you have exposure, you have fans that support your program. So I think it all goes into building that.

“Just to be constantly on the minds of our alums, fans, recruits, prospects, high-school coaches, I think that’s really important.”

As far as seeding and momentum heading into the A-10 tournament March 9-13 at Washington’s Capital One Arena, the Spiders’ final three games present a challenging ramp, but one that could be highly satisfying.

Saint Louis, Dayton (Tuesday at the Robins Center) and St. Bonaventure are among the five teams ahead of UR in the A-10 standings. Davidson and VCU are the others.

“As long as we keep progressing and we feel like we’re progressing in the areas we need to get better at, it’s going to be anybody’s game at the end of the season,” said Richmond forward Grant Golden. “So we’re excited for the last stretch here.”

Notes: The Spiders will celebrate Senior Night Friday evening against Saint Louis, though Richmond plays at home again Tuesday. Throughout the A-10 season, UR honored each of its four “super seniors” – Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod – before four games.

Also recognized Friday will be graduate walk-ons Sullivan Kulju and Jordan Gaitley.