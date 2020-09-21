Report: Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, a 10-game swath of Atlantic 10 nonconference men’s basketball games has now been erased.

Rothstein, in a Monday night tweet, reported that the 2020 Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series has been canceled. The series was set to debut this December, with 10 teams from each league squaring off in a set of games that A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade believed would be “great for television exposure and brand expansion.”

Locally, the cancellation wipes out a Dec. 2 VCU home game against UNLV and a Dec. 5 Richmond road game at Colorado State.

Other games planned for this year were Utah State at Davidson, St. Bonaventure at New Mexico, San Diego State at Saint Louis, George Mason at Fresno State, Boise State at Rhode Island, Air Force at Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne at Wyoming and Dayton at Nevada.

Last Wednesday’s announcement about the delayed start date for the season, Nov. 25, also revealed a reduced game maximum for this season: 27, down from 31. That meant trims were coming to nonconference slates. The A-10 is expected to keep its men’s basketball league schedule at 18 games.

The original A-10/Mountain West series deal was for two years, with an option to extend the series for an additional two years after the 2021-22 season.