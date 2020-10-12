Retention celebration: three Spiders stars could have left as grad transfers, but didn't

Golden, Sherod and Francis each has scored more than 1,100 career points. Quality big men are much more difficult to find than guards, so Golden probably was targeted more by interested programs.

“That was happening this past summer,” Golden said Monday afternoon. “There were a bunch of schools that reached out.”

Some of their representatives called his high-school coach, or other intermediaries. On Twitter, Golden read he was considering a transfer to Kentucky, where UR will play this season in the first meeting of the programs. Golden started hearing from Kentucky fans.

According to Golden, he never even contemplated entering the NCAA transfer portal. Because Golden didn’t, the programs that contacted him did not do so directly, for the most part. But it became clear to Golden that if he felt UR was no longer the place for him, there were many other destinations available.

“I was dead set on the fact that as long as coach Mooney is here that I was going to be here as well,” said Golden, heading into his fourth season as a starter after his true-freshman year was limited to nine games by an heart issue. “I appreciate the opportunity that he’s given me and everything that he’s done for me. I really can’t put into words how much (Mooney) and his family and the entire coaching staff mean to me.