Reynolds wrap: Darius Reynolds sets beat for recent Spiders' defensive 'havoc'

“I know Darius Reynolds is a really talented player,” said Rocco. “I think it starts up front with that defense, not minimizing any other part of it. But what you see when you turn on the film is a front four, or front seven, that really attacks and tries to create havoc against your offense.”

Versus Towson, Richmond had seven sacks among nine tackles for losses, and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns on a fumble recovery in the end zone (off a Reynolds sack) and a 32-yard interception return by linebacker Tyler Dressler (off pressure applied to Towson’s quarterback by Reynolds).

“I don’t think we’ve done anything different,” said Reynolds of UR's scheme the last two Saturdays. “We understand that to swing games, or to get momentum and help the rest of the team out, you’ve got to make big plays.”

Bringing down a quarterback behind the line is often the combination of effective pass-rushing and good coverage, Reynolds added. Earlier in the season, the Spiders went through games where the rush was strong and the coverage was not. In other games, there was quality coverage, but an unproductive rush.

Particularly against Towson, “we were both on the same page, both performing well,” said Reynolds. “That’s how you get sacks.”