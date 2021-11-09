Reynolds wrap: Darius Reynolds sets beat for recent Spiders' defensive 'havoc'

Darius Reynolds is scheduled to begin a job on July 11 for Capital One, in human resources. If his career at the University of Richmond continues the way it’s gone lately, Reynolds may postpone that start date because of an opportunity in the football industry.
The 6-foot-2 250-pound sixth-year senior end from Yorktown collected four-and-a-half sacks in last Saturday’s 28-17 win over Towson, raising the Reynolds wrap sack total to eight this season. Teammates have encouraged Reynolds to pursue a pro career at some level. He’s flattered by the support, though not sure that’s the right direction.
“Let’s see how these last two games go,” said Reynolds.
UR (4-5, 2-4 CAA), which has won two straight after a five-game losing streak, recognized Reynolds’ four-and-a-half sacks as a school record. The NCAA did not start counting sacks as an official record until 2000.
In the Spiders’ last two games – a 35-21 win at New Hampshire preceded the victory over Towson – they recorded 13 sacks among 22 tackles for losses.
Richmond’s defense is “as good as we’ve seen in the league this year, especially that front seven,” Elon coach Tony Trisciani said Monday. Delaware coach Danny Rocco brings his Blue Hens (5-4, 3-3 CAA) to Richmond Saturday, and is well aware of Reynolds. Rocco recruited Reynolds to UR while Richmond’s coach 2012-16.
“I know Darius Reynolds is a really talented player,” said Rocco. “I think it starts up front with that defense, not minimizing any other part of it. But what you see when you turn on the film is a front four, or front seven, that really attacks and tries to create havoc against your offense.”
Versus Towson, Richmond had seven sacks among nine tackles for losses, and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns on a fumble recovery in the end zone (off a Reynolds sack) and a 32-yard interception return by linebacker Tyler Dressler (off pressure applied to Towson’s quarterback by Reynolds).
“I don’t think we’ve done anything different,” said Reynolds of UR's scheme the last two Saturdays. “We understand that to swing games, or to get momentum and help the rest of the team out, you’ve got to make big plays.”
Bringing down a quarterback behind the line is often the combination of effective pass-rushing and good coverage, Reynolds added. Earlier in the season, the Spiders went through games where the rush was strong and the coverage was not. In other games, there was quality coverage, but an unproductive rush.
Particularly against Towson, “we were both on the same page, both performing well,” said Reynolds. “That’s how you get sacks.”
Richmond’s pressure on starting Towson quarterback Chris Ferguson caused Tigers coach Rob Ambrose to make a QB change, inserting more mobile Vince Amendola. The Spiders continued sacking.
Lining up next to Reynolds is senior Kobie Turner, who has three sacks and is viewed as one of the CAA’s most effective defensive tackles. In preseason, the 6-3, 290-pound Turner was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. Only 34 other FCS players made that list. Other than Reynolds and Turner, nine Spiders each have at least one sack.
“I think it’s a healthy competition,” said Reynolds. “Even Kobie and I [Sunday] night were joking with the other guys on the defensive line about who gets there first for a sack that we end up sharing.”
