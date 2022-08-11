Rice transfer Derek Ferraro arrived without drum roll, says at UR 'I know I can win'

Two transfers projected to stimulate University of Richmond offense receive sweeping preseason build-up, with good reason. Quarterback Reece Udinski holds numerous VMI passing records. Receiver Jakob Herres was named an FCS All-American at VMI.

There are two other transfers on UR offense whose arrivals did not precipitate comparable drum rolls. They may be just as important to Richmond as it seeks its first FCS playoffs bid since 2016.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Nick DeGennaro joined the Spiders’ program from the University of Maryland over the summer. If the first week of UR August camp is any indication, the 6-foot-1 DeGennaro will be highly involved in pass-catching along with Herres, Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High) and Leroy Henley.

And then there’s the biggest of the transfers, physically speaking, 6-6 303-pound offensive lineman Derek Ferraro, who switched from Rice following graduation and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I don’t think anything is ever guaranteed,” Ferrarro said of playing time with the Spiders. “Coaches made that very clear in the recruiting process. I’m not going to be given anything. I’ve got to come in here and compete and work and earn a job.

“That’s all I ever wanted. That’s all I asked for. I want my playing time to be based off merit and how I do, not based on where I came from.”

Ferraro, a tackle, began preseason practice as a member of the second-team offense.

“He’s competing for a starting job. He’s working with the twos and that’s what has to happen. When you show up, you just don’t get inserted into a lineup. He knows he has to earn it,” said sixth-year UR coach Russ Huesman, whose team opens Sept. 3 at Virginia.

"Obviously, he’s one of our top seven (offensive linemen). No matter what happens, he’s going to play a lot of snaps this year for us.”

The Richmond staff was aware of Ferraro as a student at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, N.Y., though he said the Spiders did not offer a scholarship at that time.

“I always knew about the school, and I was always interested,” said Ferraro, who majored in sport management and business at Rice. He played in six Rice games last season, when he made his first career start. Ferraro spent previous Rice seasons as a reserve, or injured.

“Faced a lot of injuries early on. I dealt with it,” said Ferraro, one of eight Spiders (seven offensive linemen) who weigh 300 or more pounds. "I learned how to fight and learned how to be strong. I learned a ton of football and I got a great education.”

Soon after he entered the transfer portal, Ferraro reconnected with UR recruiters and visited campus. His relationships with Spiders coaches and players, as well as the opportunity to pursue a Master’s in business administration, drew him to Richmond.

“And it’s somewhere I know I can win,” said Ferraro, who was part of Rice teams that 11-31 over the last four seasons. “I know this (UR) team is developing and on track to winning championships, and national championships.”

Cohesion is king along any offensive line. Ferraro did not join the rest of the Spiders’ offensive linemen until the summer. They’ve been together at practice, working in their corner of the Robins Stadium artificial surface, since Aug. 5.

“They’ve done a great job of welcoming me, and helping me,” said Ferraro. “I felt like I was part of the group the second I got here.”