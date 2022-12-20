Richmond author: 'Donnie Baseball' hits with father-son angle, chased by shot of youth baseball scene

Donnie Wilson was in a batter's box. He knew that. In what city, he was unclear.

This scene opens “Donnie Baseball,” a novel by local author Tom Gresham. Thirtysomething Wilson has played minor league ball all over the country for 15 years. Hotels, clubhouses, teammates, stadiums and their batters boxes blend into an indistinguishable ball of confusion.

So “Donnie Baseball” jumps off the pro train a stop or two short of reaching the majors. Back to his hometown of Richmond the former Clemson star returns. He begins coaching, raising his baseball-playing son - whose mother died - and trying to figure out his place as a father and man who never fulfilled the baseball promise others saw in him.

Wilson is low-key, for the most part, but has an intense underbelly. He can get after an umpire at a youth league game. And that’s how the story started for Gresham, a St. Christopher’s and University of Virginia grad (Class of 1998) who is VCU’s director of news operations.

Gresham, 46, perhaps may be aware of a youth league coach who perhaps may have lost his temper and counseled an umpire to the extreme. That level of interest in getting things right, without error, seems to be the issue with which “Donnie Baseball” grapples.

He is writing a baseball instruction book and producing an accompanying video, giving lessons in his backyard, coaching an American Legion team (until dismissed for an outburst), dreaming of one day acquiring a warehouse to expand his baseball teaching operation.

Max, Donnie’s son, has fair baseball talent, but would rather play the piano, his mother’s side shining.

Gresham pitched and played outfield at St. Christopher’s, and became a sports writer at the Charlottesville Daily Progress after finishing at Virginia. He has no children who are, or were, heavy into Richmond’s youth baseball scene. But the author knows it, in detail.

“This is sort of a massive industry and it has become a much bigger deal,” Gresham said. “When I played Little League, I played in a T-shirt and shorts and sneakers, and never would have thought of year-round baseball. There were no serious travel teams, at least that I knew of growing up.”

Grisham writes of one man directing a team in “coaches’ shorts and wraparound Oakley sunglasses,” and during games, coaches sit on overturned ball buckets, of course. They debate at what age pitchers should begin throwing curves, batters’ stride lengths, and how decisions they make could affect travel-ball rosters.

“Donnie Baseball” ($12.99, available through Amazon) got his nickname as a boy, a compliment linking him to Don Mattingly, the former Yankees star known by that nickname. “There could never really be a second Donnie Baseball. I figured it was just something people would call me when I was a kid,” Donnie says in the book. "I’d grow up, get to the majors, and people would call me something else.”

A groundskeeper at a local field, Wilson senses people still call him “Donnie Baseball” as a way to “needle” him about a playing career that did not fully mature. A knee injury may, or may not, have been the cause.

Wilson misses his wife, and that seems to compound his frustrations. Another former star in Richmond (one who did make the big leagues) opened a baseball training operation that’s blowing away Wilson’s, and Wilson can’t seem to get his American Legion players to take the game as seriously as he does.

The book centers on the father-son dynamic that is smoothed at journey’s end. “Donnie Baseball” accepts that his son is interested in the opposite sex, other diversions, and having fun playing baseball, not working at it. Life’s tightness finally releases.

Toward the end of the 168-page work, “Donnie Baseball” offers words to live by: “You’ll be a lot better off if you stop thinking things are going to ever make any kind of sense.”