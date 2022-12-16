Richmond, Clemson seem to have switched identities leading into matchup

For 18 seasons, the Richmond program has been known for its complex, read-and-react offense under Coach Chris Mooney. For 13 seasons, the Clemson program has been known for its steady and rugged defense under Coach Brad Brownell.

It’s as if the teams exchanged identities so far this season.

They meet Saturday night in Greenville, S.C., in the final game of the Greenville Winter Invitational triple-header. The Spiders (5-5) continue to seek offensive continuity while playing strong defense, while the Tigers (8-3) look for defensive answers after playing effective offense.

“Our defense, I feel like 10 games in now, I’m not a big stat guy but I think statistically it’s very good. And the feel of it is very good,” Mooney said.

He senses that Richmond defense controlled multiple games, or segments of games, as it did in in past years when the Spiders excelled. UR allows an average of 62.2 points, and opponents shoot 38.9% (28.4% from 3). The Spiders in their last two games led Drake 17-0 and 22-2, and Fairleigh Dickinson 21-1 and 42-9. Each ended in an easy UR victory.

On offense, Richmond has been less consistent, as might have been expected with three transfers and a redshirt freshman point guard, Jason Nelson. Mooney said a challenging schedule made offensive development more demanding.

“As much time as we have with the guys (during the offseason), you have to play games,” said Mooney. “And at Richmond, we’re going to play a good schedule, and so you’re playing games against good teams at good venues. So it’s not necessarily always going to be the bottom line of the record, although that’s the most important part.

“But I do feel like we’re trending in the right direction.”

He said he likes the way Nelson, who averages 11.4 points and 3.2 assists, is “continuing to improve and play and find his way.” One of the transfers, 7-foot Neal Quinn, became more active and productive in recent games, and 6-7 transfer Isaiah Bigelow injected athleticism and aggressiveness into UR’s offensive system.

“I think there are a lot of positive signs,” said Mooney. “I feel like we have a chance to be maybe great defensively ... We’re not as close offensively, yet, as I think we will be.”

Relying less on 3-pointers while picking up the scoring pace inside would allow the Spiders to operate more smoothly, in the estimation of Quinn.

“If we want to have continued success, it’s my responsibility, it’s (Matt Grace’s) responsibility, it’s (Tyler Burton’s) responsibility to score on the block, because that relieves the pressure on our shooters,” Quinn said. “You can’t shoot 50% every game. To be able to score on the block will win you games.”

At Clemson, Brownell’s team beat California, Penn State and Wake Forest, but in those wins he saw defensive flaws that brought down the Tigers in their last game, a 76-58 loss to A-10 member Loyola Chicago in Atlanta last Saturday.

“We are playing at a lights-out offensive efficiency this year, but our defensive efficiency is behind,” Brownell said after the loss to Loyola Chicago. “And it’s not going to be good enough and we’re going to lose games here because we’re outscoring people and not defending and getting the number of stops that we need to win games against somebody that’s good.”

Richmond has won three of its last four games against ACC opposition, losing to Syracuse in November, defeating Wake Forest in 2018-19, Boston College in 2019-20, and N.C. State last season. UR is 8-9 in its last 17 games vs ACC teams.

The first two games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena are South Carolina vs. East Carolina at 2 p.m., and Furman vs. Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m. According to UR, Saturday’s game vs Clemson will stream on ACC Network Extra. Those with access to ACC Network through a cable subscription can stream the game on the ESPN app.