Richmond replay: In consecutive games, Spiders face Phoenix

The University of Richmond’s first-year defensive coordinator, Justin Wood, contacted Al Groh over the winter. For Groh, Wood had a specific question: What’s the best way to approach playing an opponent twice in a season?
Groh, the former Virginia coach, dealt with that situation numerous times as an NFL position coach, defensive coordinator, and as head coach of the 2000 New York Jets. Wood and the Spiders were preparing for an unprecedented spring-semester season during which they were scheduled to play Elon, William & Mary and James Madison twice each from March 6 to April 10.
Richmond (2-0, 2-0 CAA), ranked No. 21 in the FCS poll, had its game at No. 1 JMU last weekend postponed by COVID issues in the Dukes’ program, creating a more uncommon scenario. UR will face Elon (1-4, 0-3 CAA) in back-to-back games. The Spiders won 38-14 at Elon March 13, and host the Phoenix Saturday at 4 p.m. in a CAA contest available on NBC Sports Washington.
"We just come with the mentality of we haven't played Elon," said UR receiver Justin Jasper (St. Christopher's), who caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first meeting. "It's nice to have the film so current that we can study off of. But mentally, I think we all just are trying to wipe it clean. No previous score matters, no previous play matters. It's all about next game, next play, next whistle."
The conversation with Groh helped inform Wood's game-plan composition.
“What did we execute well? What worked? You don’t want to drastically change from that,” said Wood. “How did they attack us? What were our soft spots? How do we fix those? And then, what do we tweak, to show them something different?”
In the first meeting, the Spiders held the Phoenix to nine first downs, 72 rushing yards, and 148 passing yards. Richmond intercepted three Elon passes, with all three leading to UR TDs, and dominated time of possession (41:26-18:34), running 80 plays to Elon's 42.
“You have to understand that the things you did really well, the Elon coaches are very smart and they’ll understand that they’re going to need to take things away, and vice versa,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “Things that Elon did well against us, we have to figure ways to handle those things.”
Essentially, UR had three weeks to concentrate on Elon, which lost at William & Mary 31-10 last Saturday.
“It’s a little tougher on them,” Huesman said of the Phoenix, who began the spring-semester season with a pair of non-CAA games. “They’ve played five in a row. I’m sure their bodies are aching and physically hurting a little bit. It’s the way the cards came out, but it just doesn’t seem fair that people are getting a week [off] and some people aren’t.”
Additionally, Elon is playing with its third-team quarterback and other inexperienced players as a result of injuries, the same situation the Phoenix were in when they faced Richmond two weeks ago. While the Spiders continue to push for a CAA championship and advancement to the FCS playoffs, Elon aims for general improvement and acquisition of experience for younger players as it looks to the fall season.
"We're not going to win a CAA championship this spring," said Phoenix coach Tony Trisciani. "But we can do everything we can to win on Saturday."
The Spiders last played an opponent in back-to-back games in 2015. Richmond defeated William & Mary 20-9 in the regular-season finale for both teams, and then beat the Tribe 48-13 a week later in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
