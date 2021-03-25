Richmond replay: In consecutive games, Spiders face Phoenix

“What did we execute well? What worked? You don’t want to drastically change from that,” said Wood. “How did they attack us? What were our soft spots? How do we fix those? And then, what do we tweak, to show them something different?”

In the first meeting, the Spiders held the Phoenix to nine first downs, 72 rushing yards, and 148 passing yards. Richmond intercepted three Elon passes, with all three leading to UR TDs, and dominated time of possession (41:26-18:34), running 80 plays to Elon's 42.

“You have to understand that the things you did really well, the Elon coaches are very smart and they’ll understand that they’re going to need to take things away, and vice versa,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “Things that Elon did well against us, we have to figure ways to handle those things.”

Essentially, UR had three weeks to concentrate on Elon, which lost at William & Mary 31-10 last Saturday.

“It’s a little tougher on them,” Huesman said of the Phoenix, who began the spring-semester season with a pair of non-CAA games. “They’ve played five in a row. I’m sure their bodies are aching and physically hurting a little bit. It’s the way the cards came out, but it just doesn’t seem fair that people are getting a week [off] and some people aren’t.”