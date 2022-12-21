Richmond shakes get-away funk with scrappy defense, bests Bucknell 81-71

These get-away games before holiday break can be tricky. Home beckons. Basketball players are not equipped with earplugs.

The University of Richmond discovered an antidote for an early-game funk against visiting Bucknell on Wednesday night: scrappy defense. That was lacking in the opening minutes, but the Spiders elevated their resistance level, caused turnovers, got engaged in transition and eased away from the Bison, winning 81-71.

Senior forward Tyler Burton (29 points) was too much for any of the Bucknell defenders assigned UR’s top player. When the 6-foot-7 Burton (11-of-16 shooting) was crowded, he found his way to the rim. When the Bison backed off, Burton hit jumpers. He had 26 with 7:30 left, and made all six of his 3-point attempts.

“I thought our defense in the first half was terrific, and I thought our offense was very good throughout the game,” UR coach Chris Mooney said. The coach said he wants Burton thinking “how good he is, how often he’s done this, and how much of an impact he can have all the time in a game. Tonight, he was special.”

A highly encouraging development for Richmond (6-6) in its penultimate game before starting Atlantic 10 competition was the scoring of 6-9 fifth-year player Matt Grace, who collected a career-high 20, with four 3-pointers. Grace was averaging 4.9 points. Mooney and Grace projected his output would grow as the season progressed.

“A lot of people have told me I’ve just got to keep being aggressive,” said Grace, who took a career-high 14 shots.

After the slow start, Richmond led 41-25 at halftime.

Defense propelled the Spiders, who caused nine turnovers in the first half, as has regularly been the case at home this season.

“Defense is always our primary focus,” said Grace. “So whenever our shots aren’t falling, or offense isn’t going as smooth, what we really look to do is pick it up on the defensive end, and that translates to good offense.”

Heading into Wednesday’s game, the Spiders at the Robins Center were 4-1 and held those five opponents — VMI, Northern Iowa, Wichita State, Drake and Fairleigh Dickinson — to an average of 52 points. Among that group, only Wichita State (42%) shot higher than 33%.

Away from the Robins Center, Richmond is 1-5. Against opponents Charleston, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, William & Mary and Clemson, the Spiders allowed an average of 75 points, and five of the six opponents shot 44% or higher.

Richmond’s premier backcourt defender, 6-5 Andre Gustavson, stuck to Bucknell’s top offensive player, 6-3 Xander Rice, who was averaging 16 points. He had 6 points on 2-of-7 shooting before the break.

In his second season as a starting guard for Bucknell (7-5) is Elvin Edmonds IV, the 2021 Times-Dispatch prep player of the year as a Hopewell senior. Edmonds (three 3s) scored all of his 13 points in the second half.

Nathan Davis, the eighth-year coach of the Bucknell program, is a former Randolph-Macon player (Class of 1997) and coach (2009-15). The Bison were picked eighth in the Patriot League preseason poll.

Next: The Spiders are off until Wednesday, when Coppin State visits the Robins Center. Coppin State (5-9) on Wednesday defeated visiting James Madison 107-100 in double-overtime, and plays at George Mason on Friday. The Eagles are 3-0 at home and 2-9 on the road. Coppin State’s sixth-year coach is former Maryland star guard Juan Dixon, who scored 2,269 points as a Terp 1998-2002.

Coppin State was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

FG FT Reb

BUCKNELL M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Motta 14 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 3 5

Screen 25 5-9 1-2 3-9 2 4 11

Tmmrman 25 2-3 2-4 1-4 3 2 6

Edmonds 32 3-6 4-4 0-4 2 0 13

Rice 32 6-11 3-5 0-1 4 1 19

van der Hjdn 26 3-8 0-1 3-7 0 2 7

Forrest 24 2-6 0-0 0-4 1 2 6

Fulton 11 1-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 2

Bascoe 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 2

Bijiek 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Adoh 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 25-51 10-18 8-31 14 14 71

Percentages: FG .490, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rice 4-5, Edmonds 3-5, Forrest 2-4, Motta 1-3, van der Heijden 1-5, Fulton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 2 (Screen, Timmerman). Turnovers: 12 (Timmerman 4, Screen 3, Rice 2, Adoh, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 3 (Edmonds, Fulton, Rice). Technical: Rice, 3:37 second.

FG FT Reb

RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Burton 36 11-16 1-2 1-5 3 4 29

Grace 28 7-14 2-3 2-4 3 1 20

Quinn 18 1-2 0-0 1-4 3 3 2

Gustavson 32 3-5 0-0 0-4 4 0 7

Nelson 37 5-12 1-1 1-2 2 3 12

Roche 23 2-4 1-1 0-2 1 1 7

Bigelow 16 1-6 2-2 0-3 1 0 4

Randolph 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0

Totals 200 30-60 7-9 5-24 17 14 81

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Burton 6-6, Grace 4-6, Roche 2-4, Gustavson 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Randolph 0-1, Bigelow 0-3). Blocks: 1 (Grace). Turnovers: 6 (Burton 2, Nelson 2, Gustavson, Randolph). Steals: 6 (Gustavson 3, Nelson 2, Burton).

Bucknell 25 46 — 71

Richmond 41 40 — 81