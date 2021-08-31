Richmond, VMI to resume football rivalry after last playing in 2015

VMI is returning to Virginia’s FCS orbit.

The University of Richmond and the Keydets will meet in 2025 at Robins Stadium, in Lexington during the 2028 season, and again at UR in 2029, the schools announced Tuesday.

VMI, which belongs to the Southern Conference, hasn’t scheduled a state FCS opponent since falling at Richmond 42-10 in 2015. The Keydets and Spiders have met 90 times.

Resuming the series with VMI has been a Spiders' scheduling priority, according to John Hardt, UR's vice president and director of athletics.

VMI has played William & Mary 88 times. VMI and W&M have not played since 2011. VMI and James Madison have not met since 2009 in a regular-season game.

“I’ve brought it up for years. I’ve always wanted to play William & Mary and Richmond on the road year in and year out,” Scott Wachenheim, the Keydets’ seventh-year coach, said in August. “I have not had input in the schedule. I might here going forward.”

The VMI administration in recent years declined opportunities to play UR and W&M as the Keydets struggled. They won the spring SoCon title, posted their first winning record (6-2) since 1981, and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time.