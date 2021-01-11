RICHMOND'S SCORING BREAKDOWN

seeing double
The Spiders’ double-figure scorers and their other key statistics:
Player Pts. Reb. Ast. FG% Stl. Blk.
G Blake Francis 16.1 2.3 2.8 40.5 18 0
F Grant Golden 14.8 6.5 3.6 59.2 6 5
G Jacob Gilyard 12.8 2.3 5.5 41.4 48 0
F Tyler Burton 12.6 8.2 0.3 48.2 12 7
F Nathan Cayo 11.6 4.0 0.9 63.2 8 5
JOHN O'CONNOR
